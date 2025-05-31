Ranking MI's 3 wins in Eliminators ft. IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 30. MI will now take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1. The winner of this contest will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on June 3.

Batting first after winning the toss, MI posted an impressive total of 228-5 on the board and then held the opposition to 208-6. Hardik Pandya and co. will be on a high as they prepare to take on PBKS in Qualifier 2. Renowned slow starters, Mumbai lost four of their first five matches before making a stunning comeback, winning their next six games in a row.

Mumbai have played five Eliminators in the IPL, winning three and losing two. In the wake of MI's thrilling win over GT on Friday, we rank the franchise's three wins in the knockout clash.

#3 (2023) vs Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai

MI hammered LSG by 81 runs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Batting first after winning the toss, Mumbai posted 182-8 on the board as Cameron Green top-scored with 41 off 23, while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 33 off 20. In the chase, LSG were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs as Akash Madhwal starred with sensational figures of 5-5 from 3.3 overs.

Led by Krunal Pandya, LSG had a decent bowling attack, which included the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur. However, their batting department was relatively weak, barring the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. MI exploited the same and crushed LSG in the 2023 Eliminator.

#2 (2011) vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium

MI got the better of a strong Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) outfit by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the IPL 2011 Eliminator. Bowling first, they restricted KKR to 147-7 as Munaf Patel registered excellent figures of 3-27, while Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga and Dhawal Kulkarni claimed one wicket apiece.

KKR had the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Jacques Kallis and Yusuf Pathan in their line-up, but all of them fell cheaply. It needed a fighting effort from Ryan ten Doeschate (70* off 49), an innings which featured six fours and three sixes, to take Kolkata past the 145-run mark.

KKR's strong bowling line-up, featuring Brett Lee, Shakib Al Hasan, Kallis and Lakshmipathy Balaji, came hard at Mumbai's batters during their chase. MI got off to a good start as Aiden Blizzard (51 off 30) and Sachin Tendulkar (36 off 28) added 81 for the opening wicket. Mumbai slipped to 123-5, but James Franklin (29* off 25) held his nerve to take the team over the line in 19.2 overs.

#1 (2025) vs Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur

Mumbai's 20-run win over Gujarat in Mullanpur on Friday ranks on top in the list of their IPL Eliminator wins because they overcame history and an extremely strong opposition. Heading into the game, GT had a 5-2 lead over MI in the head-to-head battle. Gujarat had beaten Mumbai twice in the league stage. In fact, they had won four of the last five matches against MI.

When the two sides clashed in Qualifier 2 in IPL 2023, GT had clobbered MI by 62 runs in Ahmedabad on the back of a stunning 60-ball 129 from Shubman Gill. On Friday in Mullanpur, though, MI were on top of their game and ensured GT were always playing catch-up. Of course, Gujarat aided Mumbai with a shoddy fielding effort, dropping Rohit Sharma twice early in the Eliminator.

Rohit rode his luck to smash 81 off 50 balls. With important contributions from some of the other members, they posted a huge total on the board. GT, however, fought back with the bat after a poor start courtesy of Sai Sudharsan (80 off 49) and Washington Sundar (48 off 24). Jasprit Bumrah, however, produced a brute of a yorker to knock over Sundar and pave the way for MI's 20-run triumph.

