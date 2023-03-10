Ranking MI's 5 greatest bowlers of all time

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise after winning the title across five editions.

Their journey in the competition was not smooth by any means at the start after failing to qualify for the semi-finals in their formative years.

However, things took a turn for the better in the 2010 season as they managed to qualify for the knockouts and even made it to the finals.

MI's tryst with silverware began when they appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain of the franchise midway through the 2013 season.

Across the team's journey over the years, they have been known to have a solid bowling attack, especially in their title-winning campaigns.

Their bowling unit has always boasted balance and versatility. MI's bowlers have often won franchise matches on their own, especially high-stakes encounters.

While their bowling unit during the previous season was in shambles, it does not erase the fact that they have been blessed with some gifted bowlers across their 15-year tenure in the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at their five greatest bowlers.

#5 Krunal Pandya

The left-handed all-rounder was a valuable acquisition for the franchise during his five-year stint.

He was roped in for a sum of ₹2 crore at the IPL 2016 Auction after his brother Hardik Pandya had made a good impression in the campaign before.

Krunal Pandya went on to have a prolific stay with the franchise, winning multiple titles and ending up as their sixth-highest wicket-taker. He was the team's primary spinner and ensured control for MI in the middle overs.

The all-rounder finished with 51 wickets across 84 matches before he was released ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

His time with the team ended after he was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

#4 Mitchell McClenaghan

The New Zealand left-arm seamer came across as an unexpected surprise for the five-time champions.

He was with the side from 2015 to 2019 and went on to become a highly popular figure within the team as well as among the fan base.

Mitchell McClenaghan also came in as an injury replacement during the 2018 campaign after an injury to Jason Beherendorff and went on to take 14 wickets during that season, before scalping three wickets in his final season.

His consistency was on display as he finished with over 14 wickets in each of his first four seasons for the franchise.

He ended his stint with 71 wickets overall from 56 matches to end as the franchise's fourth-highest wicket-taker of all time.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

The lone spinner on the list since the Wankhede Stadium has not been one of the kindest venues for tweakers.

Despite that fact, he went on to have a highly successful career with the five-time champions.

Among the most successful off-spinners in IPL history, the Punjab-born player was the captain of the franchise in the initial years as well.

He was with the five-time winners from the initial season in 2008 till the 2017 season.

Harbhajan Singh ended his career with the side after taking 127 wickets to his name from 136 matches at a miserly economy of 6.95.

He is also the franchise's most successful spinner by a long shot, being the sole spinner to breach the three-figure mark in terms of wickets for the team.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

While the team's current bowling spearhead is set to miss the upcoming 2023 season, he has been a matchwinner for them since the first day.

The right-arm pacer is already high in the rankings for the greatest bowler of the franchise, having claimed 145 wickets in 120 matches. He is also the all-time second-leading wicket-taker for the franchise.

The wicket tally is set to increase with the franchise having no plans to part ways with Bumrah.

However, he will have to wait a while before becoming the franchise's greatest-ever bowler, especially considering how he recovers from his current setback.

#1 Lasith Malinga

The former Sri Lankan bowler captivated and enthralled the franchise and its fanbase during his illustrious 11-year stint in the IPL.

He only represented MI in the IPL as a player and ended up as the franchise's leading wicket-taker with 170 scalps in 122 matches.

Lasith Malinga's performances were critical to the team's success in the competition. He also won the Purple Cap in the 2011 season after claiming 28 wickets in 16 matches.

His death-bowling exploits, coupled with his knack for taking wickets relentlessly, not only makes him the franchise's greatest bowler, but also one of the greatest bowlers to have played in the competition.

Who do you think is the greatest bowler for MI? Let us know what you think.

