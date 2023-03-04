Ranking MI's five greatest batters of all time

One of the main reasons for Mumbai Indians' (MI) success over the years has been their prolific and explosive batting. Some world-class batters have represented the five-time IPL champions over the years and have been hailed by fans as their heroes.

However, there are five such batters who just seem to stand out from the crowd. These have not only been icon players but have also been some of the most reliable players that MI have ever had. Some of the incredible knocks played by them are still remembered fondly by fans.

On that note, let's try and rate the top five Mumbai Indians batters of all time:

#5 Ambati Rayudu

Although Ambati Rayudu currently plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he arguably had his best years with MI and was a true unsung hero in some of their incredible wins.

With all the focus on the likes of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard, Rayudu still managed to leave his mark with some crucial contributions. He is the third-highest run-scorer for Mumbai in the IPL with 2416 runs to his name from 114 games.

Playing eight seasons for MI, Rayudu won a total of three titles. Although he is with the Men in Yellow at the moment, Rayudu remains one of the most-adored players by Mumbai Indians fans.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2012, but went away for a few seasons to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The then-skipper Gautam Gambhir also made him his deputy for a few games, realizing the potential that 'SKY' had.

Gambhir has been quite vocal about how KKR letting go of Yadav was a huge mistake and his numbers since returning to Mumbai tell the story. In just 69 games, SKY has scored 2036 runs with 15 half-centuries to his name.

He showed his versatility, batting in almost all positions in the top six during his second stint with the side and eventually settling in the top order. Arguably the best T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav will only rise higher in the MI ranks if he continues to deliver jaw-dropping performances.

#3 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard started off as an all-rounder who was used mainly as a finisher with the bat. While his heroics in the 2010 IPL final couldn't help Mumbai win the title, the team management probably realized that he had to be played higher up the order to have more impact on the game.

The move worked out as for more than a decade, Pollard was one of the most dangerous batters in the IPL. He played a number of clutch knocks under pressure, with the 2013 IPL final against CSK being one of his very best.

Playing 189 games in the IPL, Pollard scored 3412 runs at a whopping career strike rate of 147.32. He committed his entire IPL career to just one team and the Mumbai Indians fans will definitely miss his presence on the field from IPL 2023. His loyalty towards Mumbai speaks volumes about the family-like feeling that the franchise gives.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was a crucial player for the Deccan Chargers in the first three IPL seasons and also won the Emerging Player of the Tournament award in 2009 when his team won the IPL title.

However, it seemed like a match made in heaven when Rohit was snapped up by Mumbai in the 2011 auction. Many had their doubts about how Rohit Sharma would fare as he was inconsistent in international cricket at the time.

However, what followed was massive success as Rohit won five IPL titles as the Mumbai Indians captain. He led the side brilliantly over the years and also played a few seasons in the middle order, understanding that his experience was needed in the middle-overs.

Rohit is the highest run-scorer for Mumbai in IPL history, with 4709 runs from 182 games. He still has quite a bit of cricket left in him and can bring even more glory and silverware to the Mumbai Indians franchise.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

There is arguably no batter greater than Sachin Tendulkar to have represented the Mumbai Indians. In 78 games, Tendulkar scored 2334 runs and remains the only MI player to date to win the Orange Cap. He won it in 2010 where he led Mumbai to the final.

Tendulkar has been an icon for Mumbai Indians and fans still chant his name during IPL games at the Wankhede Stadium. He played six seasons for Mumbai, finally winning the IPL title in 2013. Regarded as the God of Indian cricket, Sachin left a legacy in Mumbai, which has been carried forward by Rohit Sharma.

