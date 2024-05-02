Ranking PBKS' 3 best wins vs CSK at Chepauk

The rivalry between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been highly competitive since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. Both teams clashed in their first-ever IPL game.

Michael Hussey was sensational in that match with a knock of 116* off 54 to boost CSK to a mammoth total of 240, which was unprecedented at the time. James Hopes' knock of 71 from 33 balls was praiseworthy but the Kings fell short by 33 runs.

In terms of their head-to-head record in the cash-rich league, CSK hold an edge with 16 victories in 30 games. PBKS secured their 14th victory on Wednesday (May 1) in Chennai.

Batting first, CSK posted a respectable total of 162, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 62 off 48 balls. Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar were impressive for the visitors with two scalps each.

In response, PBKS had vital contributions from Jonny Bairstow (46) and Rilee Rossouw (43), as they chased down the score with 13 balls to spare. Interestingly, it was Punjab's fourth victory against CSK in Chennai.

On that note, let's rate the other three wins by PBKS over CSK at Chepauk.

#3 Defending a modest total of 156 in IPL 2012

In the 37th game of IPL 2012, Chennai Super Kings clashed against Punjab Kings. Batting first, the Punjab-based franchise got off to a strong start with Mandeep Singh and Shaun Marsh compiling an impressive 68-run stand in less than nine overs, before Marsh (32 off 22) was dismissed.

However, Mandeep continued his momentum to score 56 off 50 alongside Azhar Mahmood (18) and David Miller (19). In the end, PBKS compiled a respectable total of 156. Albie Morkel was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with three scalps.

Thereafter, Faf du Plessis (29) and S. Badrinath (25) provided a steady start to CSK. However, the only other noteworthy contribution came from Dwayne Bravo (30) as the Super Kings found themselves needing 17 off the last over.

Mahmood was impressive to secure a seven-run victory for PBKS and finished with fantastic figures of 3/25 in four overs.

#2 PBKS chased down 201 against CSK in IPL 2023

On April 30, 2023, the Chennai-based franchise opted to bat first at their den. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Devon Conway added a terrific 86-run stand in less than 10 overs.

Conway went on to slam 92 off 52, while Shivam Dube scored 28 off 17 to take CSK to a strong total of 200.

In response, Prabhsimran Singh (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (28) provided a quick start to the Punjab side. Englishmen Liam Livingstone (40) and Sam Curran (29) were the other notable contributors while Jitesh Sharma displayed his six-hitting prowess to score 21 off 10.

Then, Sikandar Raza (13*) kept his cool to score the remaining nine runs off the last over to secure victory in a cliffhanger.

#1 Super-over win in IPL 2010

In a thrilling encounter in the 2010 season, Suresh Raina led the CSK side against PBKS in absence of MS Dhoni. Invited to bat first, PBKS were stuttering at 58/3 in the 10th over. However, Yuvraj Singh (43 off 28) and Irfan Pathan (39 off 32) played counter-attacking knocks to keep Punjab in the game.

However, after their dismissals, Punjab ended on 136/8 in their designated 20 overs. Muttiah Muralitharan picked up three wickets for the CSK side.

In response, Parthiv Patel (57) and Matthew Hayden (33) put CSK on the frontfoot in the powerplay overs. However, their batting unit fell like nine pins thereafter, and Punjab's disciplined bowling effort saw the scores tied at the end of the match.

In the Super Over, debutant Rusty Theron was impressive to dismiss Hayden and Raina and restrict CSK to a score of nine. Then, Mahela Jayawardene slammed a six and Yuvraj contributed with a boundary to help PBKS seal a thrilling victory.

