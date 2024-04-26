"Abhishek is almost there but I don't think he is ready for the World Cup right now" - Yuvraj Singh on SRH youngster

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma is on the verge of breaking into the Indian cricket team but is still not yet ready to make it to the Men in Blue's squad for the upcoming 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Given his style of play and six-hitting ability, fans and pundits of the game have already praised Sharma's game which they feel is similar to that of the flamboyant Yuvraj.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Yuvraj Singh who has worked closely with Abhishek in fine-tuning his batting expressed that the upcoming six months will be crucial for the young Punjab-based player.

"Abhishek is almost there but I don't think he is ready for the World Cup right now. For the World Cup, we have to take an experienced side. Obviously, some guys have played for India. After the World Cup, he should be prepared to play for India. That is what he should focus on. Coming six months will be very important for Abhishek. His performance definitely is better."

"It's important that you get big scores if you want to play for India" - Yuvraj Singh

Despite proving his credentials by amassing two half-centuries for the Orange Army each in the last two editions of the IPL, Abhishek Sharma has grabbed the eyeballs by elevating his game to the next level in IPL 2024.

In the eight matches he has played so far, the 23-year-old has amassed 288 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 218.18 which includes 26 sixes.

A useful slow-left-arm orthodox bowler, Abhishek Sharma also has nine IPL wickets to his name. Revealing the aspects on which the youngster needs to work upon to make it to the Indian cricket team in the future, Yuvraj Singh highlighted the significance of coming up with big scores.

"His strike rate has been phenomenal but big scores haven't come," Yuvraj continued. "It's important that you get big scores if you want to compete for a spot to play for India. He has the ability to play big shots, the big sixes which he has been hitting are very good, but I think he has to learn to take singles and know how to rotate strike. He has to learn to play out the bowlers who are bowling well and target other bowlers. I think work has to be done on that aspect."

Abhishek Sharma is currently opening the batting alongside Australian batter Travis Head for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 2024 IPL. Hailing the 2023 World Cup finals' Player of the Match as a 'world-class player,' Yuvraj Singh further added:

"He is definitely getting a lot of confidence from Travis Head. Travis is a world class player right now. He got a hundred in the World Cup final, he is a big match player. Abhishek has the opportunity to learn how to convert a good start into a big knock. That is what he has to learn from him."

Pat Cummins' men are at the third spot in the points table with 10 points from eight matches. Next up, they will be facing defending champion Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on Sunday, April 28.

