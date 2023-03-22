Ranking Rajasthan Royals' top 5 jerseys

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been one of the top teams in Indian Premier League history. The Jaipur-based franchise won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. They also qualified for the final last year but lost against the Gujarat Titans.

Over the years, RR have unearthed several new talents in the IPL. Players like Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Sachin Baby, Siddharth Trivedi, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Pravin Tambe, Ajinkya Rahane, and many others have come into the limelight after performing well for the Rajasthan Royals.

Apart from winning the inaugural season and giving a platform to new players, the Rajasthan Royals are also known for their brilliant jerseys. In this listicle, we will rank their five best jerseys.

#5 Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 kit

The Royals have continued with a pink and blue-colored jersey for the 2023 IPL season. They donned similar colors last season as well, and qualified for the final for the first time since 2008.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Rate it out of



#rajasthanroyals #ipl2023 #cricket Rajasthan Royals have released their new jersey for IPL 2023 🤩Rate it out of Rajasthan Royals have released their new jersey for IPL 2023 🤩Rate it out of 🔟#rajasthanroyals #ipl2023 #cricket https://t.co/rP0HJEUSXr

It looks like the team owners have decided against making too many changes to their jerseys because of the success they achieved last season. RR added a new 'Stepwells Design' to their jersey this year, representing the stepwells that have been a part of Rajasthan's history for over a thousand years.

In the lower part of the jersey, RR have added a geometric descending which symbolizes a series of cascading terraces.

#4 Rajasthan Royals IPL 2008 kit

RR won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League under the captaincy of Shane Warne. The team owners opted for a blend of blue and dark yellow colored jerseys for the first IPL season.

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 Parthiv Patel lbw for 0

Fleming lbw for 0

Sivaramakrishnan caught by Warne for 5



Morkel bowled for 42

Muralidharan bowled for 0

Ntini bowled for 11



On 4th May 2008

Sohail Tanvir took 6/14 as RR dismissed CSK for 109



It remains the 2nd best bowling figures in IPL history Parthiv Patel lbw for 0Fleming lbw for 0Sivaramakrishnan caught by Warne for 5 Morkel bowled for 42Muralidharan bowled for 0Ntini bowled for 11On 4th May 2008Sohail Tanvir took 6/14 as RR dismissed CSK for 109It remains the 2nd best bowling figures in IPL history https://t.co/DgKKwufzi4

Since the Rajasthan Royals lifted the title that season, the IPL 2008 jersey holds a special place in the hearts of the franchise's fans.

#3 Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 kit

RR made a return to the IPL in 2018 after serving a two-year suspension. There was a change in the ownership group of the franchise as well, and the new management decided to go with a vibrant blue color for their kit.

The jersey also had some great designs on the shoulders. The designers blended the sponsors to perfection in the jersey.

#2 RR IPL 2014 kit

RR had a classy blue and gold kit for the 2014 edition of the Indian Premier League. The designers did not add too many details to the jersey and kept it simple.

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 In search of Pink, we lost Gold🥹. In search of Pink, we lost Gold🥹. https://t.co/8J727JJXWW

The simplicity connected with the fans as the majority of them consider it among the best jerseys in IPL history. A few fans on social media even suggested RR to bring back the blue and gold colors for future seasons.

#1 RR IPL 2021 kit

RR introduced a beautiful pink and blue kit for the 2021 edition of the IPL. The inaugural champions designed the kit to perfection and also unveiled it in one of the most unique ways in the league's history.

You can watch the jersey reveal video here:

The gradient touch to the kit was something that not many IPL teams have done in the past. RR's jersey stood out among all the teams in IPL 2021.

Poll : 0 votes