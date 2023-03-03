Ranking RCB's 5 greatest batters of all time in IPL  

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is home to some of the most entertaining batters of all time. Although they have failed to win an IPL title, they have not been short on batting firepower.

They have the record for the highest team total in the history of the IPL - 263/5 vs PWI in 2012. Over the years, the franchise has created a huge fanbase because of the superstars in the team.

Here's a look at the five greatest batters of all time to have played for RCB.

#1 AB de Villiers

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



- The trio of Gayle, Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers likely to be present at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's first match in IPL 2023.- The trio of Gayle, Kohli and AB back at the Chinnaswamy! Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers likely to be present at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's first match in IPL 2023.- The trio of Gayle, Kohli and AB back at the Chinnaswamy!

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is arguably one of the greatest T20 batters of all time. He joined RCB in 2011 after playing for the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) for the first three editions of the tournament.

AB de Villiers scored 4,491 runs in 145 innings at an average of 39.71 and a strike rate of 151.69. He was incredibly consistent in such a volatile format, and scored much faster than his peers. This made him a standout batter in the RCB lineup.

AB's est individual season was in 2016 when he scored 687 runs at an average of 52.85 and a strike rate of 168.80. His innings against Gujarat Lions in Qualifier-1 that season booked a spot for RCB in their third IPL final ever.

#2 Chris Gayle

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Chris Gayle from IPL 2011 to 2013:



608 runs at an avg 67.58 & sr 183.13

733 runs at an avg 61.08 & sr 160.75

708 runs at an avg 59 & sr 156.29



At it's peak, Gayle was untouchable on the numbers in the league. Thank you for all memories. Chris Gayle from IPL 2011 to 2013:608 runs at an avg 67.58 & sr 183.13733 runs at an avg 61.08 & sr 160.75708 runs at an avg 59 & sr 156.29At it's peak, Gayle was untouchable on the numbers in the league. Thank you for all memories.

Chris Gayle is synonymous with T20 cricket. His destructive batting at the top of the order was a trendsetter for the years to come. Virat Kohli recently said that Gayle and AB changed the way the IPL was played. Well, we'd not disagree with Virat on that!

Gayle slammed 3,163 runs in 84 innings at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 152.73 for RCB. The 'Universe Boss' has the highest individual T20 score of 175*, which he scored against Pune Warriors in the 2013 edition.

It is an insane record, especially considering the fact that he declined heavily in his final few seasons with the franchise. This puts into perspective how incredibly impactful and massive his peak was.

#3 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli remains the franchise's highest run-getter of all time by a comfortable margin in the cash-rich league. The former captain has scored 6,624 runs in 215 innings at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 129.15.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets was a special season for RCB and Captain Kohli!



Orange Cap

Most Centuries

Most sixes

Highest Average .



Can you fill in the missing stat and tell us how many runs King Kohli scored in that season? 🧐



#PlayBold #FillInTheStat was a special season for RCB and Captain Kohli!Orange CapMost CenturiesMost sixesHighest AverageCan you fill in the missing stat and tell us how many runs King Kohli scored in that season? 🧐 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ was a special season for RCB and Captain Kohli!Orange Cap ✅Most Centuries 4️⃣ ✅Most sixes 3️⃣8️⃣ ✅Highest Average 8️⃣1️⃣.0️⃣8️⃣ ✅Can you fill in the missing stat and tell us how many runs King Kohli scored in that season? 🧐#PlayBold #FillInTheStat https://t.co/iHXunmQK9G

While he was not as innovative as his best mate AB, or as destructive as his opening partner Gayle, he was certainly an important cog in the wheel. The 34-year-old played the anchor role with sheer consistency. He could decimate the opponent if the match situation demanded the same.

Virat Kohli's best came in the IPL 2016 edition, where he mustered 973 runs and led the team to the final of the tournament. He was also the highest six-hitter in the same season.

#4 Glenn Maxwell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is one of the surprise picks to be a part of the list. However, there are very sound reasons to rank him at No. 4 on this list. He has already broken into the franchise's top 10 run-getters of all-time - he ranks 7th.

In the past two seasons, Maxwell has scored 814 runs in 27 innings at an average of 35.39 and a strike rate of 152.43. These numbers look even better when you consider he played half a season in the UAE and three games at Chepauk in 2021.

#5 Ross Taylor

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has been one of the most underrated performers for RCB in their IPL history. He is not as talked about as some of his contemporaries because he was only around for a short while. But he definitely left some impact during his brief stay. He was a star overseas batter who played fancy shots in the pre-de Villiers days.

He scored 517 runs in 20 innings at an average of 30.41 and a strike rate of 142.03. He was a runaway match-winner in the middle order, as he often rescued the team from difficult scenarios.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes