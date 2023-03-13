Ranking RCB's 5 greatest bowlers of all time

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the eight teams to have played in the inaugural edition of the IPL. They have made it to three IPL finals, but have failed to win the title despite having some of the biggest superstars in world cricket.

RCB has traditionally been a batting-heavy side. Their home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, is an absolute graveyard for the bowlers due to its smaller dimensions.

However, some excellent bowlers have given consistent performances for the Bangalore-based franchise despite the conditions not being in their favor.

Here's a look at the five greatest RCB bowlers ever.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made his debut for the franchise in 2014 and represented them for eight seasons. He took 139 wickets at an average of 22.03, a strike rate of 17.4, and an economy rate of 7.58. These are elite numbers for a wrist spinner playing their home games at the Chinnaswamy.

He remains the highest wicket-taker for the franchise, having taken 54 wickets more than Harshal Patel, who is second on this list.

Chahal's best performance for RCB was in IPL 2020 when he took 21 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 19.29 and an economy rate of 7.06. He also had impact performances in the 2016 edition, which was a high-scoring season overall.

Chahal joined Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2022 IPL.

#2 Anil Kumble

One of the most underrated T20 players in India, Anil Kumble is often only remembered for his heroics in international cricket. However, his performances in the IPL were way ahead of their time as well. He took 53 wickets in 51 matches at an average of 24.58, a strike rate of 22.1 and an economy rate of 6.65.

Kumble was among the best bowlers in the competition in 2009. He took 21 wickets at an average of 16.52 and an economy rate of just 5.86. He was second only to RP Singh, who took 23 wickets.

Kumble was the Player of the Match in the final against the Deccan Chargers in 2009 for his spell of 4/16 in four overs, albeit in a losing cause.

#3 Harshal Patel

Haryana's right-arm medium pacer Harshal Patel has become a cult figure for RCB. The 29-year-old is the second-highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history. He has taken 85 wickets in 66 matches at an average of 21.64, a strike rate of 15.7, and an economy rate of 8.22.

RCB management traded Harshal Patel from Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2021 IPL. He delivered in style as he picked up 32 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 14.34 and an economy rate of 8.15.

#4 Zaheer Khan

Left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan is one of the many star players to have played for the franchise over the years. The 2011 World Cup winner played for RCB in 2008 and then for a spell between 2011-2013.

He took 49 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 26.77, a strike rate of 20.4, and an economy rate of 7.85.

Zaheer Khan's best season for the Bangalore-based franchise was in 2012. He has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 26.65 and an economy rate of 7.55. These are impressive numbers for a bowler who bowled in both the Powerplay and the death overs.

#5 Vinay Kumar

Karnataka legend Vinay Kumar also makes it to this list. The right-arm medium-fast bowler was primarily a legend in red-ball cricket at the domestic level, but he had a memorable career with RCB as well.

In five seasons for his home franchise, Vinay Kumar took 72 wickets in 64 games at an average of 25.31, a strike rate of 18.13, and an economy rate of 8.38.

Kumar's best IPL season was in 2013 when he took 23 wickets at an economy rate of 8.19. He was consistently amongst the wickets that season and gave his best to RCB, who eventually failed to qualify for the playoffs.

