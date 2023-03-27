Ranking RCB's best jerseys in the last 5 years

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign in a home game against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 2, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB are one of the most popular franchises in the IPL, with their star player Virat Kohli a crucial reason for that. The PlayBold army is in full flow every season and has the back of their franchise even if they haven't been able to win an IPL trophy yet.

RCB's jerseys and merchandise are some of the most sought-after and their stellar designs are a main reason for that. The design team behind RCB has produced some really attractive jerseys in the last few years.

They recently unboxed their jersey for IPL 2023. The design has gone down really well with RCB fans and neutrals alike.

On that note, let's take a look at RCB's best jerseys in the last five years.

#5 IPL 2018

RCB could only finish 6th on the points table in IPL 2018.

This was another pretty decent jersey from the RCB designing team, but the 'ErosNow' sponsor logo didn't quite fit well with the rest of the jersey. However, the rest of the jersey was really solid, with the red and black combination proving to be one of the best in the league.

It's really a testament to how stunning the RCB jerseys are if this one is ranked only fifth.

#4 IPL 2021

RCB had a very successful IPL 2021

RCB had a stellar IPL 2021, finishing third on the points table in the group stage. They, however, couldn't quite get their act together in the playoffs and got knocked out by the Kolkata Knight Riders in The Eliminator.

Their jersey was another huge hit, and was very similar to their IPL 2020 one, with only the sponsors being different. While it was another good jersey from the RCB design team, one could say its predecessor looked slightly better.

#3 IPL 2020

RCB finished 4th in IPL 2020

As mentioned before, RCB's IPL 2020 and 2021 jerseys were very similar, but the sponsor logos seem to match the color scheme much better in this one. IPL 2020 was the year RCB rebranded itself with a brand new logo and a new Director of Cricket Operations in Mike Hesson.

The change brought about a revival in fortunes for RCB, who qualified for the playoffs after back-to-back group-stage exits. While they got knocked out of the Eliminator by SRH, it was the beginning of a largely successful run for Virat Kohli's side.

#2 IPL 2019

It was a season to forget for RCB, who finished at the bottom of the points table.

Most of the RCB fans loved their side's IPL 2019 jersey, despite them having another sub-par campaign. With Wrogn as their primary sponsor, the team kept mixing up the order of the red and black in the jersey, with the two colors taking the top and bottom sides in different matches. That, combined with the flecks of grey stripes made for another stellar jersey.

#1 IPL 2022

Faf Du Plessis led RCB in IPL 2022

This is pretty much a unanimous opinion, but RCB's jersey for IPL 2022 was one of the best we've seen in the history of the league. The 15th edition of the IPL saw two new teams, a new RCB captain in Faf du Plessis, and another quality RCB jersey.

The black faded to merge with a fiery red in what is one of the best IPL jerseys, with the fans agreeing with the same. While Virat had an average season by his lofty standards, RCB had another playoffs appearance. They made it through to Qualifier 2 this time around, only to get knocked out by the Rajasthan Royals.

