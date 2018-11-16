×
Ranking the top 5 T20 leagues in the world

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
925   //    16 Nov 2018, 17:50 IST

Sussex Sharks vs Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast Final
Sussex Sharks vs Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality Blast Final

T20 leagues are the talk of the town, at present. Almost every country has their own league and players are always willing to participate in them. The trend of T20 leagues started with England's T20 blast and it was followed by India's IPL and Australia's BBL. Soon after, CPL (West Indies), APL (Afghanistan), BPL (Bangladesh) and PSL (Pakistan) started.

The Mzansi Super League is the latest league and is South Africa's very own. Every league has superstars and the main incentive of playing in T20 leagues is the money that is there. Players are bought for insanely high prices and nowadays, players are preferring leagues over their countries. The Caribbean players are mainly following this trend and it is natural because they are paid a lot of money.

T20 leagues generate a lot of revenue and attract a lot of fans. If one conducts a survey about the most popular and liked format, it is very obvious that the answer will be T20. In fact, there is a league every month of the year. While PSL, BBL, and BPL dominate till March, IPL takes over till May. After that, it is the Vitality T20 Blast and the CPL. After the CPL, we witness APL, Mzansi Super League, and UAE T20X.

There a lot of the T20 leagues in the world and we shall rank the top 5 leagues in the world.

#5 Vitality T20 Blast

England's very own, this league has produced great cricketing action over the past decade. Although it isn't a franchise T20 league, the quality of cricket exhibited is great and that is what propels it ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League. In fact, it is more of a domestic competition rather than a full-fledged T20 league.

As many as 18 teams participate, and the league is divided into 2 divisions- North and South. Each division has 9 teams and each team plays 14 games. Each team plays 6 teams twice and the other 2, one a piece. After this, the top 4 teams qualify for the quarter-final. This year, the Vitality Blast started on the 4th of July and ended on 15th September.

Worcestershire Rapids defeated Sussex Sharks in the final to win the tournament. Leicestershire Foxes has won the competition a record 3 times in 16 seasons. A lot of overseas stars plied their trade this season with a few of them being, Aaron Finch, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Dwayne Bravo.

It is a great league and only if it can attract more foreigners and ensure the participation of England stars more regularly, it can climb up the list.


Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans receive my full-fledged support. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
