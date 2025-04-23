Ranking the top 5 buys of IPL 2025 based on their performance after 40 matches ft. Rishabh Pant

Every year the IPL auction witnesses franchises shell out exorbitant sums to purchase players of their choice. A total of 182 players were sold at the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Of the total of number of players sold, 182 were overseas cricketers, with the 10 franchises combined spending a whopping ₹639.15 crore.

Ad

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant ended as the most expensive purchase at the IPL 2025 auction. Having entered the auction at a base price of ₹2 crore, the 27-year-old was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping ₹27 crore, making him the costliest player in the history of the IPL.

Before Pant was sold for ₹27 crore, Shreyas Iyer briefly held the record for being the most expensive buy at the IPL auction. He was purchased by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹26.75 crore. Somewhat surprisingly, Venkatesh Iyer was bought back by defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹23.75 crore.

Ad

Trending

Further, PBKS used the Right To Match (RTM) option to buy Arshdeep Singh for ₹18 crore. The same franchise also spent ₹18 crore to acquire the services of seasoned leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

With 40 matches having been completed in IPL 2025, we rank the top five buys of the mega auction based on their performance so far.

#5 Rishabh Pant (LSG)

The most expensive player in IPL history, Pant has been the biggest disappointment among the top five buys in the ongoing T20 league. In eight innings, he has managed only 106 runs at an average of 13.25 and an unacceptable strike rate of 96.36. For someone renowned as an explosive hitter, Pant has only hit eight fours and five sixes in IPL 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The southpaw began his campaign with a duck against Delhi Capitals (DC). In LSG's most recent match against the same opponent, he again registered zero, batting at No. 7. Pant's best of 63 came off 49 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a home game. Even that was a labored effort, with the batter only flourishing towards the end of his innings.

#4 Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

Not only was Venkatesh bought back by KKR for whopping sum of ₹23.75 crore, he was even named vice-captain of the team. The batter, though, has failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed on him by the franchise. In six innings, he has scored 135 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 139.17, with one fifty.

Ad

The 30-year-old began IPL 2025 by registering scores of six and three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively. Under pressure to deliver, he hammered 60 off 29 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and followed it up with a quick-fire 45 against LSG. Venkatesh, however, has been disappointing in his last two matches, with scores of seven and 14 respectively.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS)

The only bowler in the history of the IPL with 200-plus wickets, Chahal was picked by PBKS at the mega auction on the basis of his match-winning ability. Braving personal turmoil, he struggled initially, managing only two wickets in five matches. The zing in his bowling seemed to be missing.

Ad

Chahal, however lifted himself and delivered a magnificent performance in the thrilling win over KKR in Mullanpur. The leggie claimed 4-28 as Kolkata were bundled out for 95, chasing a target of 112. In PBKS' next match against RCB, Chahal again impressed with 2-11. In eight matches in IPL 2025, he has picked up 9 scalps, averaging 26.88 at an economy rate of 9.30.

#2 Shreyas Iyer (PBKS)

It has been all or nothing with the bat for PBKS skipper Shreyas in IPL 2025. The right-handed batter has registered three half-centuries, four single-digit scores and a score of 10. Shreyas kicked off IPL 2025 with a magnificent 97* off 42 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and followed it up with 52* off 30 balls against LSG.

Ad

After a couple of low scores, he hammered a dominating 82 off 36 balls against SRH in a losing cause in Hyderabad. Shreyas has gone off the boil since, registering scores of zero, six and seven in his last three visitors to the crease. In eight innings, he has scored 263 runs, averaging 43.83 at a strike rate of 185.21.

#1 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

PBKS pacer Arshdeep has not had an extraordinary IPL 2025 campaign. But, unlike the other four names on the list on the list, he has delivered consistent performances. In eight matches, the left-arm pacer has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 22.72 and an economy rate of 8.62.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Arshdeep began IPL 2025 with figures of 2-36 in the 11-run win over GT. He followed it up with 3-43 against LSG in another triumph for PBKS. The 26-year-old also impressed with 2-23 against RCB in a rain-shortened game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Significantly, Arshdeep has gone wicketless in only one of PBKS' eight matches so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More