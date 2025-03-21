Ranking the top 5 teams with the best batting lineup in IPL 2025 ft. Sunrisers Hyderabad 

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner, as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday (March 22) at Eden Gardens.

The game of cricket has grown to a different level altogether with an ever-increasing evolution of batters' innovations and their fearless mindset. Such rapid changes have presented the bowlers with a minimal margin of error and forced them to improve their variations and add new skills to their arsenal.

In IPL 2024, there were a total of 41 occasions of the teams crossing the totals of 200. Interestingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest-ever total of 287, which has brought a revolution in the league.

On that note, let's rank the top five teams with the best batting line-up in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league.

#5 Delhi Capitals

Key batters: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals (DC) rank fifth on the list with the presence of experienced batters like Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul. Vice-captain, Faf endured an impressive run in SA20, where he scored 286 runs in 11 innings. He will likely be opening for the side along with Jake Fraser-McGurk, who smashed 303 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 234.04 for DC.

Meanwhile, Rahul scored 520 runs in IPL 2024 for the Lucknow Super Giants. He is coming into this season with match-winning performances in the Champions Trophy. Likewise, skipper Axar Patel played clutch knocks under pressure in the ICC event, and provides depth to this batting line-up.

Tristan Stubbs had a breakthrough season for the Capitals, which helped him to get retained as well. He garnered 378 runs at a strike rate of 190.90 and could be an apt finisher for the side.

#4 Kolkata Knight Riders

Key batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane

Venkatesh Iyer will be the most important batter for Kolkata Knight Riders, as they look to defend their title. Iyer has played a key role in the success of the franchise in the last four years while scoring 370 runs at a strike rate of 158.79 in 2024.

Although Quinton de Kock could score only 250 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2024, he is a proven performer in the cash-rich league. In particular, he garnered 508 runs in the 2022 season.

Andre Russell and Rinku Singh are the designated finishers for the side, having donned the role since the last decade. The Caribbean all-rounder slammed 222 runs, while Rinku scored 168 runs in IPL 2024.

Not to forget, Sunil Narine might open with Kock and has the ability to provide a sensational start to the side.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Key batters: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer

Rajasthan Royals (RR) retained their core batters ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Although captain Sanju Samson will not lead the team in the first three games, he will play as a pure batter. Samson produced his best season last year, slamming 531 runs at a strike rate of 153.46.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for the side in the last three seasons. The southpaw returned with 435 runs in the last season, while also scoring a century.

Riyan Parag will lead RR in the first three games, on the back of his captaincy stint for Assam in the domestic cricket. The last season saw Parag emerge as the side's top-scorer with 573 runs at a strike rate of 149.01.

Dhurv Jurel (195 runs) and Shimron Hetmyer (113 runs) did fine last season and have the ability to steer the side safely and provide a great finish as well.

If all the aforementioned players fire on all cylinders, the Royals can definitely cross hurdles to qualify for the playoffs.

#2 Mumbai Indians

Key batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks

Mumbai Indians (MI) will again be the favorites to lift the trophy due to being a batting powerhouse. Former skipper Rohit Sharma is heading into the IPL 2025 with an impressive form in the Champions Trophy. He did well last season, scoring 417 runs at a strike rate of 150 while hitting a solitary century.

Although Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been in his best form, he will play a crucial role in deciding whether the side has a deeper run in IPL 2025. He will captain the side in the first game and will look to get off to a good start with the bat.

Tilak Varma had a terrific season in IPL 2024, where he smashed 416 runs at a strike rate of 149.64. As a result, he was retained by the franchise. Varma recently scored two centuries in T20I and will look to continue his strong showing in IPL 2025 as well.

Ahead of IPL 2025, Hardik Pandya has looked confident with his ability to clear fences. The MI captain will have the responsibility to provide a strong finish for the side.

Will Jacks had a successful IPL 2024, where he scored 230 runs, which also included a century. If provided with a chance, Jacks can be a fine contributor to the side due to his experience and track record in T20s.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Key batters: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) broke many records en route to their successful campaign in IPL 2024, which fueled a change in other teams' mindsets as well.

The opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head were sensational with their aggressive mindset and kept the opposition bowlers under incessant pressure. Head (567) emerged as the top batter of SRH, while Sharma (484) was a strong support as SRH got past the totals of 250 on three occasions.

Ishan Kishan is a fresh acquisition by the Sunrisers for IPL 2025. The southpaw is a revered striker of the ball and has slammed 2,644 runs in the cash-rich league. He can

Heinrich Klaasen was another potent batter who continued the team's momentum after the opener's onslaught. Klaasen hammered 479 runs, with a top score of 80*, and will again be a key player in the middle-order.

Nitish Kumar Reddy won the 'Emerging Player of the Season' award for scoring 303 runs and picking up three wickets. With a strong technique and ability to play big knocks under pressure, Reddy can hold the batting unit together.

Looking at the top five of SRH, they are certainly the most dangerous batting unit who can rewrite several records in IPL 2025.

