Rashid Khan's 3 records Noor Ahmad can break in the IPL

If one looks at Noor Ahmad's bowling, they will certainly have the illusion of Rashid Khan bowling his fast wrist spin with his left hand. Not only do both bowling actions look identical, but their arm speed and run-up seem quite similar to the naked eye.

While Rashid has already been in the league of IPL stalwarts in his short career so far, his compatriot Noor has all the ingredients to achieve close to what his countryman has achieved so far, if not outperform him.

It's very hard for an overseas spinner to make it to the playing XI of an IPL team due to the constraints of four overseas players, but Rashid, with his wizardry, is usually the first name on the team sheet for his IPL teams. Currently, both Rashid and Noor are consistently playing together for the Gujarat Titans and are wrecking havoc on the opposite batting units.

Rashid Khan did concede runs in IPL 2023 at an economy of 8.05 for the first time since his IPL debut in 2017, but he did manage to pick up 18 wickets at a bowling SR of 13.3, his lowest of all seasons.

While Noor has picked up 10 wickets, giving runs at a mean economy of 6.98.

In this article, we will look at three of Rashid Khan's records that Noor Ahmad can break in the near future if he continues to play the way he is playing right now.

#3 Most wickets in the IPL without a four-wicket haul

Rashid Khan took 108 IPL wickets without taking any fours in his IPL career before taking a match-winning 4/24 against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

At the current rate, it seems inevitable that Noor Ahmad, who is currently picking up wickets with a bowling SR of 12.8, will pick his first four-fer before Rashid's 108 wickets.

#2 Most wickets in the first 100 matches

Rashid Khan took 126 wickets in his first 100 IPL matches, only behind Lasith Malinga, who took 146 wickets in his first 100 outings for the Mumbai Indians.

Rashid's economy rate of 6.56 during this period is also the best among all players who bowled in at least 100 innings.

It would be too early to say that Noor Ahmad will break this record for sure, but if given regular opportunities, he will keep adding more variations to his repertoire, and he will have a great chance of reaching close to this record.

#1 Youngest player to take 100 IPL wickets

In IPL 2022, Rashid Khan became the youngest player, aged 23 years and 215 days, domestically or overseas, to take 100 IPL wickets. He broke the record of Piyush Chawla, who was 26 years and 125 days old when he completed his 100 IPL wickets.

Noor Ahmad, who is currently 18 years and 123 days old, can be the youngest player to pick 100 IPL wickets if he remains consistent like his idol Rashid Khan.

