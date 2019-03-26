×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ravi Ashwin dilemma: Spirit of Cricket is essential for our game

Akshay Saraswat
ANALYST
Feature
361   //    26 Mar 2019, 19:04 IST

Ashwin's actions have sparked off a furious debate about the 'spirit of the game'
Ashwin's actions have sparked off a furious debate about the 'spirit of the game'

It has become customary over the last decade or so to run down the phrase “spirit of the game.” Cricket commentators and writers, especially from India, have repeatedly claimed that it is a foolish concept that needs to be put away.

In 2012, Murali Kartik ‘mankaded’ a batsman in English county cricket and was roundly criticized by the players in that circuit, including his captain. But the Indian cricketing fraternity seemed to rally around him and ridiculed the entire idea.

The likes of Sanjay Manjerakar and Harsha Bhogle have been some of the most vocal supporters of discarding the entire notion of following an unwritten code of conduct. Not surprisingly, Bhogle leapt to defend Ravichandran Ashwin and his act of running out Jos Buttler through the dubious method of ‘mankading.’

But let’s ask ourselves this question: Is ‘spirit of cricket’ entirely a useless term? Does it have no significance in modern-day sport? Should the game be played strictly according to the letter of the law?

Spirit of Cricket is Essential for Our Game

If rules are going to dictate everything, then Trevor Chappell also did nothing wrong (image courtesy: heraldsun.com.au)
If rules are going to dictate everything, then Trevor Chappell also did nothing wrong (image courtesy: heraldsun.com.au)

If you are truly a cricket fan, apart from all the skills on display, what you probably regard very special about this game is the unique nobleness of conduct displayed by cricketers. Whenever a great player retires, the entire opposition lines up to give him a guard of honour when he comes out to bat in his last game.

This is not a convention that is written down in any law book. It reflects the innate gentlemanly conduct that is supposed to be part of the game. This particular tradition always inspires a fan when he beholds it.

On the other hand, if a fielder moves from his fielding position while the bowler is running into bowl and the batsman can’t know about it, it is regarded as a serious instance of bad behaviour. This too, wasn’t something dictated by the law but accepted universally.

Same is the case with the tradition of batsmen not running for another run if a throw deflects off their bat and goes away from the back-up fielder.

Advertisement
Cricket should not be like football which glorified Maradona's 'hand of God' act of cheating
Cricket should not be like football which glorified Maradona's 'hand of God' act of cheating

So, cricket has never been a game where everything is guided simply by the law book. There is an unspoken and unwritten code of conduct which imbues the game with a sense of ethics. This is in complete contrast to football where a blatant act of cheating was celebrated and mythologized as ‘the hand of God’ and where even the leading players partake in ignoble tactics to gain advantage without remorse.

If this unwritten ethical code – called the ‘spirit of the game’ – is cast away and everything is done according to codified law, then one of the fundamental tenets of the sport would disappear. The idea of cricket being a gentleman’s game might be under doubt, but not the belief that it should never become a sport completely devoid of a code of honour.

However, if it indeed does so and players simply play to win at all cost, the game would lose one of its most beautiful qualities. In the heat of the moment, people may scoff at this notion. But when you think about all that makes this game special, the ‘spirit’ of it is as important as any.

After all, if written rules are everything, then why was Trevor Chappell considered wrong for bowling an underarm delivery. He too, wasn’t doing anything illegal!

Nature of Ashwin’s Action

The new law also puts Ashwin's actions under cloud
The new law also puts Ashwin's actions under
cloud

Even if we concede the argument that cricket is played to achieve victory and not for any other purpose, Ashwin can’t be acquitted. As has been mentioned by various commentators, going strictly by the rule of law too, the off-spinner was not acting correctly.

If a batsman is way out of his ground well before the bowler is ready to let the ball go, then there is a case against the non-striker. But in this instance, Buttler’s bat was in the crease when Ashwin was well into his delivery stride.

What the Indian off-spinner did was to pretend that he is going to bowl and after completing his action, rather than letting the ball go, turn around and dislodge the bails. As per the law (41.16),

“If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out.”

The phrase “when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball” is critical. If bowlers start using this ploy and pretend to deliver the ball only to turn around and hit the stumps, it will open the Pandora’s box.

Now, one can go into the nitty-gritty of the rules and argue endlessly about whether Ashwin indeed was expected to release the ball when he took the action, the fact remains that it wasn’t clear. This means that it wasn’t a blatant attempt by Buttler to steal a run. Hence, to claim that the English batsman was deliberately cheating looks very weak.

On top of that, no warning was issued beforehand. Yes, the law doesn’t require that, but then, as already stated, not everything is guided by the written law. Giving the batsman a chance to rectify a mistake which might be made accidentally and not out of malice cannot be considered wrong.

Keeping all that in mind, Ashwin is on very weak ground in this case.

Circumstance Matters

West Indies' Keemo Paul was roundly criticised for mankading a Zimbabwean batsman when his team was in danger of losing an under-19 World Cup game in 2016 (image courtesy: cricket.com.au)
West Indies' Keemo Paul was roundly criticised for mankading a Zimbabwean batsman when his team was in danger of losing an under-19 World Cup game in 2016 (image courtesy: cricket.com.au)

Lastly, the decision to execute the ‘mankading’ has to be judged on the basis of the timing as well. In the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, there was a similar incident when West Indian Keemo Paul ran out a Zimbabwean batsman when his team was in danger of losing the match and getting eliminated from the event.

If it was well-known to everyone that such tactics would be resorted to and the batsmen made aware too, then it can be argued that they have only themselves to blame. But when this trick is used to get the batsman out when your team is struggling and in danger of defeat, it is totally a cynical act.

In 1987, Walsh warned the Pakistani non-striker rather than clinch victory by mankading him in an ODI
In 1987, Walsh warned the Pakistani non-striker rather than clinch victory by mankading him in an ODI

This is another reason that at least one warning is required before running the batsman out in this way. Just remember the famous instance of Courtney Walsh refusing to run out the non-striker during a match against Pakistan in 1987 at Sharjah. He could have easily won the match for his team as the opposition was 9-down. But he chose to uphold the spirit of the game rather than win at all costs.

It makes a player look weak and lacking in skill when he decides to use a method of dismissal not expected by anyone. The obvious conclusion is that, looking unable to win the match through your abilities, the player has decided to break a taboo for achieving his end.

This makes Ashwin’s actions all the more troubling. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Ravichandran Ashwin Jos Buttler Cricket Controversies
Akshay Saraswat
ANALYST
Former Sports Correspondent with The Pioneer newspaper, Cricket chauvinist but with a great deal of interest and love for hockey, badminton and handball
IPL 2019: How about codifying the spirit of cricket?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mankading - Rules of the game Vs Spirit of the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing the pros and cons of Ashwin 'Mankading' Buttler
RELATED STORY
Watch: Jos Buttler gives Ashwin a cold shoulder while shaking hands
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 5 | RR vs KXIP | R Ashwin | Mankad | Jos Buttler | Ashwin Mankads Buttler | Match Review
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Ashwin mankads Buttler
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams Shane Warne for his comments on the mankading incident involving Ashwin and Jos Buttler
RELATED STORY
Opinion: To Mankad or Not? Two sides to a coin
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity is divided over Jos Buttler's mankading by Ravinchandran Ashwin | RR vs KXIP| #RRvsKXIP
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ashwin runs Jos Buttler out before delivering the ball
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5
DD 43/1 (6.0 ov)
CSK
LIVE
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat.
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us