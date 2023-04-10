Ravindra Jadeja's 3 best catches in the IPL

Fielding is perhaps the only aspect in cricket that can be controlled by any side. It is even more crucial in the T20s and in the IPL where every run and every catch is extremely important. Over the years, an acrobatic piece of fielding has changed an IPL contest and as such, gun fielders are an extremely crucial cog in any side.

Ravindra Jadeja, without a doubt, is arguably the most dynamic fielder in the game and he is one of the pivotal players for the Chennai Super Kings. There have been a few seasons where Ravindra Jadeja has left an imprint with his fielding and superlative catches.

We take a look at three instances when Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a stunning catch in IPL:

#3 Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

Jadeja pulled off a stunner

Ravindra Jadeja's incredible athleticism was on full display during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2019. He always takes the hot spots in the field and was fielding at the mid-wicket boundary on the leg side.

Harbhajan Singh bowled a short delivery and AB de Villiers rocked back as he pulled it away towards deep mid-wicket. However, the timing was not right and Jadeja sprinted forward, put in a dive and grabbed an absolutely stunning catch to get rid of the South African.

RCB struggled on a tough pitch and was bowled out for 70. CSK chased down the total with relative ease and won the match by seven wickets with 14 balls to spare.

#2 Against Punjab Kings, 2021

Jadeja always pulls off sensational catches in the field

Ravindra Jadeja once again showed why he is considered one of the best fielders in world cricket. Against this match against Punjab Kings in 2021, Jadeja showcased his remarkable ability to execute run-outs with a spectacular throw that dismissed KL Rahul.

It all happened in the third over when Punjab's Chris Gayle pushed the ball towards backward point and hesitated while taking a single. Rahul, who was at the non-striker's end, responded and sprinted towards the striker’s end, but Jadeja’s accurate throw saw him stranded.

He did not end there, he pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Chris Gayle. Gayle slashed the ball to point and Jadeja grabbed the ball with one hand while landing on his elbows, showcasing his exceptional athleticism and reflexes.

#1 Against Mumbai Indians, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja turned the match with his fielding and bowling

Jadeja is perhaps the most natural athlete in the Indian side right now. His amazing reflexes came to the fore during the recent match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). He took a spectacular catch off his own bowling to dismiss the explosive Cameron Green.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



grabs a RIPPER off his own bowling!



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-12



#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK Sensational catch @imjadeja grabs a RIPPER off his own bowling!Follow the match Sensational catch 🔥🔥@imjadeja grabs a RIPPER off his own bowling! Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-12#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK https://t.co/HjnXep6tXF

Jadeja's remarkable catch came in the ninth over of MI's innings, where he claimed his second wicket of the day. Green, who was purchased for a whopping Rs. 17.5 crore in the IPL auction, played a strong lofted shot towards Jadeja. The left-armer tried to duck, but then stuck out his hands and collected an amazing catch to send Green back to the pavilion.

Poll : 0 votes