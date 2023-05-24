Ravindra Jadeja's 3 best performances in IPL playoffs

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the best all-rounders in the world in all formats of the game and has been brilliant in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Representing the Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja has been a key member of the side, helping them to their 10th IPL final after defeating the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Playing at their home ground, CSK got the better of the defending champions, courtesy of a superb all-rounder performance by the team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Player of the Match award for his half-century, having been the only player to cross 42 runs across both teams. However, Jadeja played his part in both departments, scoring a handy 22 runs off 16 balls before returning with figures of 2/18 from his four overs.

It is not the first time that the 34-year-old has produced the goods when the stakes are raised. When the playoffs come calling, the all-rounder manages to come to the party for his side more often than not.

On that note, let's take a look at three of Ravindra Jadeja's best performances in the IPL Playoffs:

#1 CSK vs SRH, Qualifier 1, IPL 2018

Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai Super Kings edged past the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 in IPL 2018. The MS Dhoni-led side restricted their opponents to a miserly total of 139/7 in the first innings.

It was Jadeja who spun a web around SRH, controlling the middle overs and returning spectacular figures of 1/13 in his four overs. With a miserly economy rate of 3.25 in that spell, he played a vital role on a tricky surface at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK struggled during their chase, even being reduced to 62/6 when Jadeja was dismissed for just three. However, Faf du Plessis scored a splendid unbeaten 67 to win the Player of the Match award and led his team to a two-wicket win.

The victory give them a place in the finals and CSK thrashed SRH to win their third IPL title.

#2 CSK vs KKR, Final, IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings sealed their fourth IPL title in 2021 after winning the final against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, they posted 192/3 on the board courtesy of Faf du Plessis' 59-ball 86 and cameos from Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27), Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali (37 off 20).

In reply, the Knight Riders got off to a great start with Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill doing most of the damage with excellent half-centuries.

Ravindra Jadeja played his part in breaking the partnership, dismissing the former with a great catch off Shardul Thakur's bowling. He also bagged a couple of wickets to end with figures of 2/37, dismissing Dinesh Karthik and Shakib Al Hasan to put the final nail in KKR's coffin.

#3 CSK vs MI, Qualifier 1, IPL 2013

CSK posted a daunting 192/1 on the board in this contest, helped by monster knocks from Michael Hussey (86 not out off 58) and Suresh Raina (82 not out off 42). In reply, the Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start courtesy of Dwayne Smith's 43-ball 68.

However, CSK managed to pull things back nicely and it was Ravindra Jadeja who opened the door for them. The all-rounder broke the partnership between Smith and Dinesh Karthik. He dismissed both batters before bagging the crucial wicket of Kieron Pollard to end with figures of 3/31 from his four overs.

Chennai went on to win that game rather comfortably with a margin of 48 runs, and once again, Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role with a fantastic performance.

