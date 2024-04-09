Ravindra Jadeja's 5 best spells at Chepauk in IPL ft. IPL 2024

Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around the Kolkata Knight Riders batters and played a pivotal role in CSK's convincing victory against the two-time champions in the 22nd match of the competition. The left-arm spinner also scripted history by achieving a unique record.

Jadeja became the first player in IPL history to achieve the landmark of 100 wickets, 100 catches and 1000 runs. On the back of his three crucial wickets, KKR faltered in the middle overs and could only muster a below-par score of 137 in their allotted 20 overs.

Tushar Deshpande bagged three wickets while the rest of the bowlers also did a commendable job. KKR needed early wickets to make a match of it. They dismissed Rachin Ravindra early but the duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell blunted the chase with a fabulous partnership.

Shivam Dube then came out all guns blazing and smoked three massive sixes to get the job done for CSK. MS Dhoni came out in the middle with just three runs required but allowed Gaikwad, who had batted splendidly, to hit the winning runs. Chennai registered their third victory in five matches while KKR tasted their first defeat in this edition.

Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his efforts with the ball. Having said that, let us now have a look at five best bowling performances of Jadeja at Chepauk:

#5 2/18 vs Gujarat Titans in 2023

Jadeja bagged two crucial wickets in Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans in 2023.

It was the first qualifier of IPL 2023 and it was Jadeja's all-round effort which helped CSK qualify for another IPL final. Batting first, the Men in Yellow posted a competitive score of 172 with Jadeja contributing a 16-ball 22.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway laid the foundation with a brilliant opening stand but the middle order couldn't quite produce the goods. They were restricted to 172 but it looked like an above-par score at the halfway stage.

The Titans lost Wriddhiman Saha and Hardik Pandya inside the powerplay and needed a resurrection job from Shubman Gill and Dasun Shanaka. The former Sri Lankan captain got off to a good start before Jadeja turned the game around.

He bagged the wickets of Dasun Shanaka and David Miller in quick intervals to put the Titans firmly on the backfoot. Jadeja eventually finished with figures of 2/18 which was enough for CSK to hand a 15-run victory.

#4 3/22 vs Kings XI Punjab in 2015

The surface at Chepauk has always helped Ravindra Jadeja and it was one such occasion when the left-arm tweaker produced a magical spell and also added some crucial runs to help CSK obliterate Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) by 97 runs.

On the back of a superb half-century from Brendon McCullum and a quickfire 41 from MS Dhoni, CSK posted a big score of 192 in their allotted 20 overs. The pitch looked two-paced and there was turn on offer.

Punjab never seemed to be in the game as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jadeja accounted for the Punjab skipper George Bailey before sending back David Miller and Mitchell Johnson. All the bowlers chipped in as Punjab were restricted to 95/9 in their 20 overs.

#3 3/9 vs Delhi Capitals in 2019

Jadeja celebrates picking a wicket against DC in 2019.

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has suited the Chennai players but for the opposition, it's never easy to adjust to the wicket which has more turn and bounce on it than most of the other surfaces in the country.

Yet again it was a capitulation from the visiting team at the Chepauk. Batting first, the Yellow Army posted a challenging score of 179/4. It was Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni who provided the impetus and the finishing touch was given by Jadeja.

He scored a quickfire 25 off just 10 deliveries to take CSK to an above-par score. It was a disastrous start for the Capitals, losing opener Prithvi Shaw early. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer tried to steady the ship but the innings fell apart after Dhawan's departure.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged the wickets of Colin Ingram and Chris Morris and didn't provide any loose balls whatsoever. He ended his spell with the prized wicket of Shreyas Iyer who was the lone warrior for the Capitals. They were eventually bowled out for 99, handing CSK a resounding 80-run victory.

#2 3/18 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024

Jadeja's magical spell from yesterday's match against the Knight Riders helped him register yet another fine spell at the team's home ground. After being put to bat by Ruturaj Gaikwad, KKR got off to a good start with Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi making full use of the fielding restrictions.

However, Jadeja's introduction turned the equation around as he bagged three wickets in a space of just eight deliveries. He started the slide by trapping Raghuvanshi in front of the stumps. Narine departed in the same over as he lofted a good length delivery straight to long off.

In his very next over, Jadeja accounted for the dangerous Venkatesh Iyer. He went for the big shot and was holed out at deep midwicket. Jadeja's spell ensured that the boundaries were few and far between. The score of 137 didn't prove to be enough in the end as CSK chased it down with 14 deliveries to spare.

# 1 4/11 vs Rajasthan Royals, 2015

This will arguably be the best spell bowled by Ravindra Jadeja at the Chepauk. Back in 2015, Jadeja made the Rajasthan Royals batters dance to his tunes as he bagged four wickets to play a decisive role in CSK's victory.

The Super Kings posted a competitive score of 157 in their 20 overs after winning the toss. The pitch looked dicey but Brendon McCullum's 61-ball 81 ensured that the Yellow Army reached a competitive score, giving the bowlers something to bowl at.

It was Mohit Sharma who broke the opening stand but it was Ravindra Jadeja who turned the game upside down with an incredible spell. The ball was turning square and it was impossible to put bat to ball on a few occasions.

Jadeja bagged the wickets of Shane Watson, Steve Smith, Karun Nair and Deepak Hooda to break the Royals' backbone. Sanju Samson and James Faulkner fought hard but some superb death overs from Dwayne Bravo and Mohit Sharma ensured a 12-run victory for CSK.