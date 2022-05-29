IPL 2022: 3 positives for RCB despite not making it to the finals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did well to reach Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022. Their loss to Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 27, sums up their season. RCB have been brilliant in certain matches of IPL 2022. But, in other games, their performances have been dismal.

The Bengaluru-based franchise managed to reach the playoffs and finished fourth on the points table. Their convincing win in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants was one of the highlights for the team in IPL 2022.

The side was well led by their skipper Faf du Plessis. The former South Africa captain was convincing in his first season as the leader of the Royal Challengers.

There have been a few good outcomes for Faf du Plessis' team in IPL 2022 despite them not making it to the final. On that note, here is a look at the three biggest positives for RCB in IPL 2022.

#1. Emergence of Rajat Patidar

Patidar's story in IPL 2022 has been an incredible one. After an ordinary IPL 2021 where he managed to score just 71 runs from four innings at an average of 17.75, he went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

An injury to Luvnith Sisodia saw Patidar being brought into the RCB squad during the first week of April. He did not look back. A string of consistent performances made him one of the mainstays for RCB in the top order.

He scored 333 runs in his seven innings of IPL 2022, at an impressive average of 55.50, and an astounding strike rate of 152.75. His most impressive performances were in the playoffs, where he scored an unbeaten 112 against Lucknow Super Giants from just 54 balls.

He followed that innings up with an impressive 58 from 42 balls against the Rajasthan Royals. However, he did not get the support of other batsmen.

Patidar's emergence is the biggest positive for RCB in the 2022 IPL season and he could be the player to watch out for in the future.

#2. Resurgence of Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has made a comeback to the Indian T20 squad against South Africa

Karthik was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions. His performances with the bat in the previous two editions of the IPL were not up to the mark. He averaged 14.08 with the bat from 14 innings in IPL 2020 and 22.30 in IPL 2021.

RCB acquired Karthik in the IPL 2022 auction and the move paid rich dividends. IPL 2022 was his best season in the 15 years that he has been part of the league.

In 16 innings, he scored 330 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.33. He provided the perfect finishing touches to the innings more often than not when his team needed him to.

His impressive performances in IPL 2022 have earned him a recall to the Indian T20I squad that will take on South Africa next month.

Karthik, with his performances this season, has displayed that there is plenty of cricket still left in him and he could be the finisher for RCB for the next 2-3 seasons also.

#3. Maturity displayed by Wanindu Hasaranga

Hasaranga picked up 26 wickets in IPL 2022

Hasaranga was with RCB in the previous edition of the IPL. However, he played just two games and in them, he bowled just six overs, conceding 60 runs without picking up a wicket. He was, accordingly, not retained by the team before the IPL 2022 auction.

It was, therefore, a bit of a surprise that RCB acquired Hasaranga in the auctions for a hefty sum of ₹10.75 crores. The management believed in his abilities with the ball and Hasaranga did not disappoint.

The Sri Lankan is, currently, the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 and is holding the purple cap. His 26 wickets from 16 matches have come at an average of 16.54 and an economy rate of 7.54.

His ability to pick up wickets and control the flow of runs in the middle overs was one of the main reasons for RCB's success in IPL 2022.

Hasaranga, who has been exceptional for Sri Lanka in T20Is has taken the IPL by storm in 2022, and will be an asset for Bangalore in the years to come.

