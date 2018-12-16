RCB not informed by coach Gary Kirsten about his latest move

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 202 // 16 Dec 2018, 11:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image credits: RCB

Former Indian world-cup winning coach and ex-South African cricketer Gary Kirsten recently put his name in the hat for the post of the coach of the Indian women's cricket team.

While this news was a delight for most people, the Royal Challengers Bangalore team management was taken aback.

Kirsten was appointed as the head coach of RCB in August this year for the 2019 season. However, an RCB spokesperson did clear the air on the matter.

“Gary has not reached out to us or mentioned anything about applying for any other position. Even if he is appointed women's coach, he will continue to be the RCB coach till the end of this season at least,” an RCB official spokesperson told CricketNext.

RCB are currently plotting their buys for the next season as the auction is set to take place in Jaipur on December 18.

The BCCI did confirm that Kirsten had applied for the post of the head coach of the women's team, the deadline for which was December 14. He put in his name along with former Indian cricketers such as Atul Bedade, David Johnson, Manoj Prabhakar, and Ramesh Powar, whose contract ends soon.

“He is one of the applicants but we are still in the process of short-listing candidates to call for interview on December 20,” a senior BCCI official told CricketNext. “If they fulfill all the criterion, only then they will be on the shortlist for the interview that will be forwarded to the ad-hoc committee.”

A few former international cricketers, namely Herschelle Gibbs, Owais Shah, and Dmitri Mascarenhas, too, have applied for the job.

The ad-hoc committee, who will conduct the interview for the shortlisted candidates, consists of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court appointed Lodha Committee did confirm that there would no conflict of interest if Kirsten does take up both roles, however, they feel that he would have to devote all of his time if he is to coach the women's team.

Advertisement