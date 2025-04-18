KL Rahul made his debut in the IPL in 2013 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in five matches during the said year and scored 20 runs in two innings.

Since his debut, Rahul has played for five franchises in the IPL. In 128 innings, he has scored 4921 runs at an average of 45.99 and a strike rate of 135.45.

On the occasion of Rahul's 33rd birthday today (April 18), here is a look at the RCB playing 11 from his debut for the franchise in 2013 and where they are now.

Chris Gayle opened the batting with Mayank Agarwal. Gayle played an aggressive knock of 85* from 50 balls and smashed four boundaries and nine sixes. His knock ensured that RCB chased down the target of 155 with 15 balls to spare. Gayle last played for West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2021. He last played in the IPL and CPL in 2021. Post that, Gayle has been seen as an expert giving his views as a broadcaster in the IPL.

Mayank Agarwal could score just six runs in the match. He played in the IPL till last year and represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in four matches. He failed to attract any bids during the IPL 2025 auction and was unsold. He, however, till date continues to represent Karnataka in domestic cricket in all formats.

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli added 63 runs for the second wicket. - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli batted at number three in the said game and scored 35 runs, adding 63 runs with Chris Gayle. Kohli is still going strong for India in Test and ODI cricket. He is playing his 18th IPL season for RCB currently and is an intergral part of the franchise even today.

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers added 83 runs for the third wicket to guide RCB to a win- Source: Getty

AB de Villiers batted at number four in the said game. He was unbeaten on 22* from 22 balls and added 83 runs with Chris Gayle for the third wicket, guiding his team to a win. Along with Gayle and Kohli, de Villiers was one of the best players to have featured in the IPL. The South African last played in the IPL in 2021 and since then has taken up commentary and is well respected for his sharp analysis of the game.

Moises Henriques was the designated all-rounder for RCB and he opened the bowling in the said match. He had impressive figures of 2-24 in his allotted four overs. His victims included Manvinder Bisla and Yusuf Pathan. Henriques last featured in One Day Cup (Australia) 2025 and has recently announced his retirement from first-class cricket.

Arun Kartik was the keeper-batter for RCB. 2013 was the last time he played in the IPL. He was last seen in action during the Ranji Trophy 2024-2025 season captaining Puducherry during the said season.

KL Rahul did not get an opportunity to bat in the said game. He, however, picked up the catch of Manvinder Bisla. Rahul, now into his 12th IPL season, plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) and is an intergral part of the team.

Lower order - Vinay Kumar, R P Singh, Jaydev Unadkat and Muttiah Muralitharan

The fast bowling duo comprising Vinay Kumar and RP Singh picked up five wickets between them and restricted KKR to 154 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Vinay Kumar scalped the vital wickets of Gautam Gambhir and Jacques Kallis and had impressive figures of 2-36 from four overs. Kumar was a part of the victorious India Masters team in the recently concluded International Masters League under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar.

Vinay Kumar picked up two vital KKR wickets - Source: Getty

R.P. Singh picked up three vital wickets of Manoj Tiwary, Eoin Morgan and Rajat Bhatia and broke the backbone of the KKR middle-order. He was the most successful bowler in the match, picking up three wickets, conceding 27 runs in his four overs. He was last seen in action during July 2024 when he played for India Champions in the World Championship of Legends.

Jaydev Unadkat bowled four wicketless overs and conceded 34 runs. The left-arm pacer is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in IPL 2025. He has featured in a solitary match in IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans and bowled two wicketless overs. Unadkat has played for eight franchises in IPL cricket.

The legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan failed to take a wicket in the match. He was, however, accurate with his bowling and conceded only 30 runs in his four overs. Muralitharan runs a successful soft-drinks business in Sri Lanka. Additionally, he is the spin-bowling coach of the SRH franchise in IPL 2025.

