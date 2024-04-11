RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for Match 25 of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in a high-profile 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

The three-time IPL finalists are desperate for some momentum in their struggling campaign. With only two points from five matches, the MI encounter could be a virtual eliminator for RCB, even though we are only 25 games into the league stage.

Bengaluru are yet to identify their ideal combination, having made plenty of changes in both departments, and we could see them experiment a bit more.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 25 of IPL 2024 against MI.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c) and Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis has been in midding form, while Virat Kohli's strike rate has once again become the topic in focus despite the veteran batter holding the IPL 2024 Orange Cap. With Will Jacks in the shed, there are calls from certain quarters to open with the Englishman and push one of the two existing opening batters down to No. 3.

However, that might be too drastic a change, since both Du Plessis and Kohli are at their best in the powerplay. Moreover, Jacks would have to replace one of the existing overseas names, and that might not be fair to them.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

RCB's middle order has underperformed as well, with Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green having virtually no impactful knocks to their name. Again, changes could be unlikely since there aren't too many world-class options waiting in the wings.

The Royal Challengers fielded Saurav Chauhan ahead of Mahipal Lomror in the last game, which was a truly bizarre call. Lomror had already chipped in with two sizzling cameos, and dropping him was an inexcusable move from the team management.

RCB could bring back Lomror for this one, although it would be harsh to drop Chauhan after just one game. Bengaluru have backed themselves into a corner, and whichever route they take won't be fair.

Dinesh Karthik will round off the middle order, and hopefully, RCB get his entry point right this time.

Lower Order: Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, and Reece Topley

Mayank Dagar has gone for a few runs lately, but RCB will probably need a left-arm spinner against MI's middle order. So the only change they could make in the bowling department is to bring Vyshak Vijaykumar back for Himanshu Sharma, who was expensive against Rajasthan Royals.

Like Lomror, Vyshak was sidelined after a promising performance, and his cutters could prove useful at the Wankhede. He could be partnered by Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj and Reece Topley in the pace attack.

RCB's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Other impact sub candidates: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage.