RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for the IPL 2025 Final ft. Phil Salt & Liam Livingstone

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Final of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, June 3. Rajat Patidar and Co. thrashed the same opposition in Qualifier 1 and are the clear favorites to get the job done in the summit clash.

There are a couple of availability concerns for Bengaluru, with Phil Salt and Tim David not guaranteed to feature in the final. When asked about it, captain Patidar was coy, although reports have hinted at the kind of team RCB are set to field in the all-important encounter.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for the IPL 2025 Final.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Phil Salt has reportedly flown back to Ahmedabad after the birth of his child and should be available for the final. The explosive Englishman has formed a dangerous alliance with Virat Kohli, and both players will be absolutely crucial to RCB's hopes in the final.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Rajat Patidar returned as captain in Qualifier 1 and should be at the toss once again, with his deputy Jitesh Sharma donning the gloves.

Tim David, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, was expected to be fit towards the end of the league stage according to Jitesh. However, the big Aussie hitter seemingly won't recover in time for the final, creating an opportunity for Liam Livingstone to retain his place in the side.

Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd, meanwhile, will be vital in both departments.

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB aren't going to make any changes to their bowling combination for the IPL 2025 final. Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal will be part of the pace attack, while Suyash Sharma will lead the spin unit.

Impact Player Options - Mayank Agarwal, Rasikh Salam

Mayank Agarwal is the straightforward candidate to be the impact player, having stepped in well for Devdutt Padikkal. Rasikh Salam is another option, but Mayank is the clear frontrunner.

