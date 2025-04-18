RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 34 of IPL 2025 ft. Tim David & Devdutt Padikkal

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 34 in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18. The three-time IPL finalists are searching for their first win at home in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Ad

Bengaluru are currently third in the IPL 2025 standings, with four wins from six matches and a healthy net run rate. Their next two clashes are against PBKS, and they'll want to build some momentum as the race for the top four heats up. RCB have no real reason to change their combination, which has been settled throughout the competition so far.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for Match 34 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (wk)

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have been in decent nick throughout IPL 2025, with the latter blasting his way to a half-century in the previous game. Up against Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, the duo will need to be at their absolute best.

Ad

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya

IPL 2024: RR Vs LSG-Lucknow And Rajasthan Practice In Jaipur - Source: Getty

RCB have had a settled middle order throughout IPL 2025, even though Liam Livingstone hasn't been anywhere near his best. They're likely to persist with the Englishman, who offers value with the ball and explosiveness at his best.

Ad

Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma add firepower against both pace and spin, while Tim David has been deadly at the death. Krunal Pandya, who has an excellent record against many of PBKS' batters, could have an integral role to play.

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Australia v India: Super Eight - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

While Suyash Sharma hasn't grabbed a bagful of wickets, he's been fairly threatening. RCB will likely want a second spin option alongside Krunal, making Suyash the favorite ahead of Rasikh Salam.

Ad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal, who have made up the pace attack in IPL 2025, will continue in those roles.

Impact Player Options - Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam

Australia v India - Men's 1st Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Devdutt Padikkal has made a couple of important contributions in IPL 2025 as he continues to figure out his newfound approach to the shortest format. He is likely to come in as an impact player if RCB chase.

Bengaluru could select Rasikh if they want an additional pace option, especially with the Chinnaswamy offering the conditions needed for someone to hit the deck hard in the middle overs. However, Padikkal is the obvious choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More