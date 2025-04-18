  • home icon
RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 34 of IPL 2025 ft. Tim David & Devdutt Padikkal

By Sai Krishna
Modified Apr 18, 2025 10:00 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 34 in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18. The three-time IPL finalists are searching for their first win at home in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Bengaluru are currently third in the IPL 2025 standings, with four wins from six matches and a healthy net run rate. Their next two clashes are against PBKS, and they'll want to build some momentum as the race for the top four heats up. RCB have no real reason to change their combination, which has been settled throughout the competition so far.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for Match 34 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (wk)

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have been in decent nick throughout IPL 2025, with the latter blasting his way to a half-century in the previous game. Up against Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, the duo will need to be at their absolute best.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya

IPL 2024: RR Vs LSG-Lucknow And Rajasthan Practice In Jaipur - Source: Getty
IPL 2024: RR Vs LSG-Lucknow And Rajasthan Practice In Jaipur - Source: Getty

RCB have had a settled middle order throughout IPL 2025, even though Liam Livingstone hasn't been anywhere near his best. They're likely to persist with the Englishman, who offers value with the ball and explosiveness at his best.

Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma add firepower against both pace and spin, while Tim David has been deadly at the death. Krunal Pandya, who has an excellent record against many of PBKS' batters, could have an integral role to play.

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Australia v India: Super Eight - ICC Men&#039;s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies &amp; USA 2024 - Source: Getty
Australia v India: Super Eight - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

While Suyash Sharma hasn't grabbed a bagful of wickets, he's been fairly threatening. RCB will likely want a second spin option alongside Krunal, making Suyash the favorite ahead of Rasikh Salam.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal, who have made up the pace attack in IPL 2025, will continue in those roles.

Impact Player Options - Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam

Australia v India - Men&#039;s 1st Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty
Australia v India - Men's 1st Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Devdutt Padikkal has made a couple of important contributions in IPL 2025 as he continues to figure out his newfound approach to the shortest format. He is likely to come in as an impact player if RCB chase.

Bengaluru could select Rasikh if they want an additional pace option, especially with the Chinnaswamy offering the conditions needed for someone to hit the deck hard in the middle overs. However, Padikkal is the obvious choice.

