RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 ft. Josh Hazlewood & Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The winner of the contest will book their berth in the final of the competition, to be held on Tuesday, June 3.

Bengaluru did well to hold their nerve against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and secure a top-two spot. Key contributions from their experienced batters made up for an indifferent bowling display. In their first playoff game, RCB are expected to welcome a key overseas star back even as the fitness of others remains in question.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani.

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt have been two of the biggest reasons behind RCB's success in IPL 2025. Without Marco Jansen to contend with, the Bengaluru openers should be well on their way to a big score if they are able to counter Arshdeep Singh with the new ball.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Rajat Patidar has been playing as an impact player, with his hand injury preventing him from fielding and captaining the side. The same could continue against PBKS, with Jitesh Sharma donning the gloves and taking over at the helm.

Tim David isn't expected to return from his hamstring injury, although Jitesh indicated that he might make the grade. In David's absence, Liam Livingstone could continue to be trusted despite his indifferent recent form. The option of playing two overseas fast bowlers remains, but the English middle-order batter will give RCB an additional spin option to go with his immense power.

Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd could have key roles to play with both bat and ball.

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Josh Hazlewood is expected to return for the Qualifier 1 clash, with Nuwan Thushara dropping to the bench despite his impressive spell in the previous game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will partner him in the pace attack, while Yash Dayal could retain his place in the side ahead of Rasikh Salam simply due to continuity.

Suyash Sharma, too, hasn't been very penetrative or economical lately. But RCB have virtually no other options in this department, leading to the Delhi spinner's likely involvement.

Impact Player Options - Mayank Agarwal, Rasikh Salam

Mayank Agarwal is the easy frontrunner to be the impact player, having chipped in with a crucial knock in RCB's last league game. Rasikh could come in if RCB can afford it, but a batting impact sub is clearly the more straightforward choice.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More