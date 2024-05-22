RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for the IPL 2024 Eliminator

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The winner of this clash will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai in Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 24.

Bengaluru have been on a tear lately and won their last six matches of the league stage to sneak into the playoffs at the expense of three other teams. The three-time IPL finalists will know that the job isn't anywhere close to being done, but they will take heart from the fact that they don't have any questions regarding their ideal combination.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

On that note, here's RCB's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for the IPL 2024 Eliminator against RR.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c) and Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis was adjudged the Player of the Match in his team's last league game against the Chennai Super Kings. While he hasn't been at his absolute best in IPL 2024, he has come up with some important contributions.

Virat Kohli has been the pick of the RCB batters this year and seems to be going from strength to strength. He will need to be wary of Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma in the powerplay.

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk)

RCB have fielded Glenn Maxwell in a straightforward swap for Will Jacks, who left the camp ahead of the last league game. Maxwell could bat at No. 5, with Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green ahead of him.

Mahipal Lomror hasn't been used much in IPL 2024, but he could be key against R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs. Dinesh Karthik, meanwhile, will be tasked with finishing duties.

Lower Order: Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh have been at the forefront of RCB's comeback, especially the latter. They are expected to continue as the spin duo, although Bengaluru might consider bringing in a fast bowler instead if they bowl second.

Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson, all of whom have made important contributions lately, will make up the pace attack. Siraj's head-to-head battle against Yashasvi Jaiswal will be watched closely.

RCB's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

Other impact sub candidates: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback