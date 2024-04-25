RCB Predicted Playing XI vs SRH for Match 41 of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 41 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

With only one win from eight matches, Bengaluru's playoff hopes are essentially dashed. They have lost their last six matches on the trot and find themselves in desperate need of a shot in the arm. With respect to their combination, though, there isn't much RCB can do.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

On that note, here's RCB's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 41 of IPL 2024 against SRH:

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c) and Virat Kohli

RCB's openers haven't been at their best in IPL 2024 even though they have played a few notable knocks. Faf du Plessis has blown hot and cold, while there are serious questions over whether Virat Kohli batting long overs is a good thing for the franchise.

Nevertheless, changes aren't expected on this front despite Will Jacks' promising form in the last game.

Middle order: Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

RCB have been without Glenn Maxwell recently. With no word on his availability, it's safe to assume that he might spend more time on the sidelines.

Cameron Green returned to the side in the last game and bowled an impressive four-over spell, even if the shot he played to get out was disastrous. The Aussie could be key in Hyderabad.

The rest of the team's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Suyash Prabhudessai, who came in as an impact sub in the last game, could reprise the same role.

Lower order: Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal

Karn Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were brought back into the side against the Kolkata Knight Riders, and both delivered. Even Lockie Ferguson, who bowled an expensive first over, came into his own as the contest wore on.

So RCB might not be inclined to make any changes to their bowling lineup, with Yash Dayal serving as the supporting pacer for Ferguson and Siraj.

RCB's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

Other impact sub candidates: Anuj Rawat, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Saurav Chauhan, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage

