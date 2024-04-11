RCB's playing 11 the last time they defeated MI at Wankhede Stadium - where are they now?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have one of the most storied rivalries in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In terms of the head-to-head record, MI hold the edge with 20 victories in 34 encounters.

MI and RCB are set to lock horns at Wankhede on Thursday (April 11). RCB have lost their last five games against MI at this iconic venue, with their last win coming way back in the 2015 season. Let's take a look at what transpired in that game.

Batting first, Bengaluru posted a mammoth total of 234 on the board, courtesy of Ab de Villiers (133* off 59) and Virat Kohli (82* off 50). Lasith Malinga was the only wicket-taker, dismissing Chris Gayle (13).

In response, Lendl Simmons (68) and Kieron Pollard (49) were impressive with their efforts. However, the other batters didn't show up, and RCB won the game by 39 runs.

On that note, here's a look at what the players from that RCB XI are up to now:

Top-order: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers

Chris Gayle played for RCB until the 2017 season, and then plied his trade for Punjab Kings until 2021. 'The Universe Boss' mustered 4,965 runs in 142 games, with six centuries. Currently, he plays in select franchise leagues around the world.

AB de Villiers represented Bengaluru until the 2021 season. 'Mr. 360' finished his IPL career with more than 5,100 runs in 184 games. Currently, he works as a commentator/analyst in prominent series/tournaments.

Virat Kohli handed over the RCB captaincy reins to Faf du Plessis ahead of the 2022 season, and now features just as a player. He is the all-time leading run-scorer in the cash-rich league with over 7,500 runs.

Middle-order: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, David Wiese

After playing in 2015 for RCB, Dinesh Karthik represented Gujarat Lions (2016-17) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2018-21). However, he was bought by Bengaluru in the 2022 auction, and he made a comeback to the Indian team with his strong performances in IPL. In 2024, he serves as a wicket-keeper and a finisher for RCB.

Sarfaraz Khan was a part of the RCB setup until 2018, and then played for Punjab Kings until 2021. After featuring for the Delhi Capitals in the last two seasons, Khan went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction. Nevertheless, his strong domestic performances helped him to feature for the Indian team this year.

Mandeep Singh also was a part of the Bengaluru-based franchise until 2018. Then, he represented Punjab (2019-21), Delhi (2022) and Kolkata (2023). He went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction.

Veteran all-rounder David Wiese made his return to the IPL in 2023 after seven years, when Kolkata bought him at the auction. However, he didn't feature in any of the games, and was released ahead of the 2024 auction.

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mitchell Starc, Sreenath Aravind, Yuzvendra Chahal

Harshal Patel played for RCB until 2017, and then spent the next three years with Delhi. However, Bengaluru brought back Harshal via trade ahead of the 2021 season. Their decision reaped dividends, as the fast-bowler won the purple cap with 32 wickets in 15 games, and helped them to seal the playoffs spot. However, he was released after the 2023 season, and is now with Punjab.

After the 2015 season, Mitchell Starc opted to remain unavailable in the IPL for many years. However, the left-arm pacer made a historic comeback in 2024 after Kolkata bought him for a whopping price of INR 24.75 crore (most-expensive ever) in the IPL 2024 auction.

Left-arm pacer Sreenath Aravind featured in the IPL until the 2017 season, before RCB released him ahead of the 2018 auction.

One of the legendary spinners in the IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal represented RCB until the 2021 season. Since 2022, he has been playing for the Rajasthan Royals, and has already picked up over 50 wickets for them.