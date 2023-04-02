RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 5 of IPL 2023 vs MI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will return to their beloved Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2, when they take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 5 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Faf du Plessis and Co. will be without a couple of key players for their opening game of the season. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is away on international duty, while pacer Josh Hazlewood is recovering from a troublesome heel problem.

Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been slowly healing from a gruesome leg injury, and although he hasn't had much match practice, he has been declared fit to face up against MI.

Who will take the field for the Royal Challengers in their first game of the new season? Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 5 of IPL 2023 against MI.

RCB vs MI: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs MI in IPL 2023

RCB should stick with their opening combination of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. The duo do have some shortcomings, particularly against spin away from them, but MI don't really have any bowlers who can torment them in that regard.

After the top two spots, though, Bangalore could choose any order of players. Anuj Rawat was the initial frontrunner to slot into the top three, but he endured a terrible domestic campaign and might not have impressed the team management.

If not Rawat, RCB need a left-hander who can take down spin matchups during or just after the powerplay. That role could fall to Mahipal Lomror. Although No. 3 might be too high for the young southpaw, the Royal Challengers might not have much of a choice as Rajat Patidar continues his rehabilitation.

Glenn Maxwell has been adjudged fit, but whether the Aussie is in form or not is something only time will tell.

If RCB's practice games, posted on social media, are anything to go by, Michael Bracewell and Suyash Prabhudessai could be all set to play central roles at the start of the season. While Bracewell is bound to feature against MI with an overseas slot available, Prabhudessai's spot in the playing XI seems touch-and-go.

Shahbaz Ahmed is guaranteed to start, as is wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. RCB will be heavily reliant on DK to produce some magic lower down the order once again.

Without Hazlewood, Bangalore might be forced to field a four-pronged pace attack at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with one of them being subbed in or out via the impact player rule. Apart from Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel, English left-armer Reece Topley and Bengal pacer Akash Deep could suit up on Sunday.

Du Plessis and Co. do have the option of playing leg-spinner Himanshu Sharma, who has clearly impressed Mike Hesson and the team management during the practice matches. Will they take the risk and throw him into the deep end?

It's a possibility, but with three genuine spin options in Shahbaz, Bracewell and Maxwell, they might not want to take the risk against an MI lineup capable of taking down the slower bowlers.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 5 of IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

