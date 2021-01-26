"RCB's problem will be who is going to bat at No. 5 and No. 6" - Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined the middle-order batting problem that has bogged the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) down over the last few years is likely to persist in IPL 2021.

RCB have been over-reliant on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the batting department in the last few seasons of the IPL. They have also released Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Mann, who were their primary middle-order Indian batsmen in IPL 2020, as they did not cover themselves in glory with their performances.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra shared his views about the middle-order batting woes of RCB.

The reputed commentator started by pointing out that RCB has just a trio of Indian batsmen in their lineup. He added the Virat Kohli-led side will struggle to get such players at the auction due to the paucity of options.

"When I see this team, who are the Indian batsmen - Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and Pavan Deshpande - that's about it. They have a lot of Indian bowlers but where are the batsmen? From where will you get Indian batsmen, think about that as well. You have let go of Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Mann. But no team has left an Indian batsman whom you can get in the auction," said Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra observed RCB can assemble a decent top-order batting lineup if they buy Dawid Malan or Jason Roy at the auction. However, he added they do not have any batting after AB de Villiers at No. 4.

"If you don't buy an Indian batsmen, you will have to fill all the slots with overseas batsmen. Dawid Malan, Jason Roy or Joshua Philippe can open along with Devdutt. Kohli and AB at No.3 and No.4. But who will play at No.5 and No.6, I have no idea about that," added Chopra.

The former KKR player highlighted this is the same age-old problem that has afflicted RCB over the years. While observing the franchise could opt for Cameron Green to bolster their middle order, Chopra added the Aussie all-rounder is an unknown commodity at this level.

"RCB has had a problem with the No.5 and No.6 batting positions for the last 8 years. Who is going to bat at No.5 and No.6, they don't know, we don't know. Will they take Cameron Green? Even if he comes, it is not that he has a magic wand, he is talented but IPL is a different beast. We have seen quite a few players struggling in the IPL even if they come with a good reputation," stated Chopra.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that RCB has a decent bowling lineup but their middle-order batting is likely to continue to be their Achilles heel.

"Their bowling is looking okay. You can always bolster the bowling a little bit. They will get overseas bowlers also. But their problem will be who is going to bat at No.5 and No.6," observed Chopra.

"RCB's over-dependence on Kohli and De Villiers is going to continue" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels RCB could consider Glenn Maxwell as a middle-order option

Aakash Chopra believes RCB should have retained Shivam Dube due to the paucity of Indian seam-bowling all-rounders in the market.

"Among the released players, I feel for Shivam Dube. They will not get a player with that skill. A player who can bowl a little and smash a few sixes, there are only three like that - Hardik Pandya is No.1 and after that Vijay Shankar and Shivam Dube are almost equal. Sunrisers do not want to leave Vijay Shankar, so you know the importance of Shivam Dube," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old reckons RCB might consider buying back Dube or could even opt for Glenn Maxwell to bolster their middle order.

"I feel Shivam Dube will be quite expensive, he will get 5-6 crore again. It is possible they only take him. They might go for Glenn Maxwell also, who bats explosively in the middle order and removes the pressure from them," added Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra feels RCB shouldn't have released Gurkeerat Mann as well. While naming Alex Carey and Alex Hales as some of the other overseas options the franchise might consider, the former Indian opener observed that their over-reliance on Kohli and De Villiers is likely to persist.

"The other player is Gurkeerat Mann. He had finally started to bat well but you have let him go. Alex Carey is another name which comes to my mind. Alex Hales as an opener. I am taking names but this team's over-dependence on Kohli and De Villiers is going to continue. In any case, you don't know what to expect from Maxwell," concluded Chopra.

RCB has more than 35 crores remaining in their purse ,but the lack of quality players at the auction might not help their cause. Even if they target some big-ticket players, they could be outbid by franchises like the Kings XI Punjab who have a greater sum available at their disposal.