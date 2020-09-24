RCB v KXIP Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2020 match

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eager to maintain their winning start to the tournament when they face off against the Kings XI Punjab in the sixth match of IPL 2020.

While RCB did well enough to pick up wickets at important stages and seal a comfortable 10-run win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, KXIP were made to toil hard by the Delhi Capitals.

The KL Rahul-led side were staring down the barrel at 55-5 after the first 10 overs, and it took a special knock from Mayank Agarwal (89) to drag them close to DC's total.

However, with one run required off the last two balls, Agarwal smacked a full toss straight to Shimron Hetmyer at deep cover point, and an aerial flick from Chris Jordan was grabbed well by Kagiso Rabada at square leg, meaning that the match meandered into a Super Over.

Rabada took the onus of bowling the Super Over and removed both Rahul and Nicholas Pooran in the space of three balls. With three required, a brace off Rishabh Pant's blade was enough to help DC pocket their first points in IPL 2020.

As for KXIP, the Anil Kumble-coached side were left ruing what could have been. However, against RCB, they have a chance to regroup and produce a quality performance and pick up their maiden win of the season.

IPL 2020: RCB v KXIP match prediction

The RCB v KXIP encounter will surely be a test of which batting unit can put up the most runs, with some quality batsmen featuring in both the sides.

While Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch are three of the biggest stars in world cricket, Devdutt Padikkal's half-century on debut will certainly add a new dimension to RCB's batting firepower as the tournament progresses.

The KXIP batting unit showcased similar characteristics as well. While a lot was expected of KL Rahul and Glenn Maxwell, it was Mayank Agarwal who stood up when it most mattered and produced an innings of substance, although that could not take his side across the line.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami was spewing venom with the new ball and dented the DC batting effort early on - a role which he will be expected to play against RCB as well.

As for RCB, Umesh Yadav's horror show with the ball against SRH could be a major concern, but the form of Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini are undoubtedly encouraging signs.

While RCB's batting order seems well sorted with Padikkal hitting form early, KXIP's middle order faltered pretty badly in their previous encounter, and they could show some nerves coming into this clash.

All in all, it's safe to say that RCB produced more of an all-round effort in their opening encounter and they will be coming into this contest full of confidence.

And while it might be hard to predict the margin of victory, RCB might win this match, but it could well come down to the wire.