RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 1

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway with a clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first. The skipper led from the front, scoring free-flowing boundaries in the powerplay. However, the defending champions roared back with three quick wickets that saw Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell depart without scoring.

The spin onslaught coupled with Mustafizur Rahman's heroics had RCB in trouble at 77/5, but a fighting partnership between Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat saw the visitors stretch their total to 173/6.

In reply, Rachin Ravindra impressed fans and pundits alike with a brisk and promising cameo in the powerplay, while Gaikwad was dismissed for a run-a-ball 15 on his captaincy debut.

While it is not uncommon for spinners at the Chepauk to bring their team back into the contest by striking in the middle overs, it was the pacers that did the trick for RCB, utilizing the new short-ball rule to perfection. Cameron Green struck twice to put a jolt in CSK's run-chase attempt.

A struggling Shivam Dube stayed put and hung on while Ravindra Jadeja's energy revitalized the scoring rate and helped the team inch closer to the score, and they eventually scaled the target in the penultimate over of the contest.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra's relay catch to dismiss Virat Kohli

CSK were dominating the middle overs as the spinners brought a halt to the scoring along the expected lines. After a tight over by Ravindra Jadeja to begin the second half of the innings, where he conceded just a solitary run, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad brought Mustafizur Rahman back into the attack.

The Bangladesh left-arm seamer, who had already struck twice in his first over, did not disappoint as he claimed Virat Kohli's prized scalp. The former RCB skipper tried to execute a lofted pull shot towards the mid-wicket boundary, but could only get elevation and not distance to the stroke.

There was a chance for the ball to land in the gap between deep midwicket and deep square leg. However, the fielders stationed there converged in quick time and pulled off a brilliant piece of agility and showcased their presence of mind.

Rahane, running in from the right, claimed the catch close to the boundary rope. However, sensing that his momentum might take him over the line, he threw the ball to Ravindra, who backed up quite well to complete the catch to send back Kohli for 21 runs.

#2 MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli return to the field

Fans were buzzing for the season opener as it marked the start of the cricket carnival, but also since it featured the return of their beloved stars - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Dhoni was last seen in action during the IPL 2023 final, while Virat Kohli has also been out of action since the home T20I series against Afghanistan in January. The two mammoth figures in Indian cricket shared a warm embrace right before the contest began, which certainly got the fans buzzing.

Fans' excitement shot through the roof as MS Dhoni executed one of his trademark underarm throw run-outs to conclude the innings. The veteran's smile after the dismissal was the cherry on top.

Virat Kohli also marked his presence on the field after a rather underwhelming innings with the bat. The former skipper shook a leg by the boundary ropes as music blared in the stadium.

#3 Rachin Ravindra's brilliant running catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis

CSK might have had the majority control in the match, but it was all RCB in the initial phase. Du Plessis was taking charge in the powerplay, scoring boundaries at will against the new ball pacers. It was not until his dismissal that CSK began to assume control, and it all began with a splendid catch by Rachin Ravindra.

The debutant was called into action in the fifth over of the contest as the RCB skipper attempted a mistimed lofted shot on the offside. Stationed at backward point, Ravindra had to run in and he completed the catch with a forward lunge, while the momentum forced him to tumble, but not drop the ball.