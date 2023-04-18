RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: CSK Player Ratings as Conway, Dube fifties lead Men in Yellow to thrilling win

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) held their nerve at the death to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs in Match 24 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, April 17.

After Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked the visiting side to bat, they put up an imposing 226/6 on the board. Although stellar fifties from Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell threatened to take the game away from the Men in Yellow, they managed to sneak home in the final over.

Here are CSK's player ratings from Match 24 of IPL 2023 against RCB.

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Conway, Dube hit fifties as Men in Yellow edge past Bangalore

Devon Conway played a superb innings after losing his opening partner early

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 1/10

On a batting beauty, Gaikwad failed to capitalize. His lofted flick settled into the hands of fine leg and he also dropped a straightforward catch at a crucial juncture.

Devon Conway: 9.5/10

Conway held the CSK innings together with a superb knock. He took on both pace and spin with ease, striking six fours and as many sixes. The left-hander made a superb 83 to walk away with the Player of the Match award.

Ajinkya Rahane: 8/10

Rahane's attacking tendencies came to the fore once again for the Men in Yellow. He hit three fours and two sixes to ensure that CSK didn't lose momentum in the powerplay following the loss of Ruturaj Gaikwad. The No. 3 had done his job by the time he was dismissed in the 10th over and was also superb on the field.

Ambati Rayudu: 6.5/10

Rayudu hit a four and a six in an important cameo before top-edging a heave. The batter has played some short but sweet innings for the franchise over the last few seasons.

Moeen Ali: 7.5/10

Moeen hit two sixes in his unbeaten nine-ball effort, taking CSK past a par total. Although he was hit for two sixes, the off-spinner recovered well to prise out Du Plessis.

Shivam Dube: 8.5/10

Dube once again put the RCB bowlers to the sword, smashing a terrific fifty. He hit two fours and cleared the boundary five times to ensure that the Super Kings recovered from a brief middle-overs lull.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6.5/10

Jadeja found it tough to get going at the death, barring one lofted hit off Maxwell in the final over. The southpaw seems to be struggling majorly with the bat in hand. He bowled better than his figures of 0/37 suggest, creating several wicket-taking opportunities and generating turn.

MS Dhoni: 6/10

Dhoni, clearly compromised by an injured knee, faced only one ball. He had a mixed day behind the stumps, shelling an early offering off Du Plessis' bat but managing to hold on to two skiers.

Maheesh Theekshana: 5.5/10

Theekshana hasn't been at his best to start IPL 2023, but he got better as the game against RCB wore on. He went for 41 runs in his spell, but got the wicket of the dangerous Maxwell and also bowled a tidy final over. The Sri Lankan's fielding was utterly shambolic as he grassed two straightforward chances.

Akash Singh [impact]: 6/10

Coming in as the impact substitute, Akash got the big fish - Virat Kohli - in the very first over of the game. The left-arm pacer generated some movement in his first two overs but somewhat lost the plot in his third, dishing out several freebies to Du Plessis.

Matheesha Pathirana: 7.5/10

Pathirana showed admirable calmness and execution under pressure, with his two excellent overs at the death sealing the deal for CSK. He took two wickets in a performance that displayed his immense potential, although it must be said that he's a very raw talent.

Tushar Deshpande: 7.5/10

Deshpande occasionally lost his radar but turned in a decent display overall in conditions that were unforgiving for the bowlers. He returned three wickets and formed a good partnership with Pathirana at the death.

