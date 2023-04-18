RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

Royal Challengers Bangalore locked horns with Chennai Super Kings in Match 24 of IPL 2023 on Monday night at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Thousands of fans showed up at the venue to watch Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni's teams cross swords against each other.

Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked his former franchise Chennai Super Kings to bat first. CSK took advantage of the batting-friendly conditions and posted 226 runs on the board in their 20 overs. Shivam Dube and Devon Conway whacked a half-century each for the Super Kings.

In reply, the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost two early wickets, but Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's 126-run stand kept them alive in the contest. In the end, RCB needed 19 runs off six balls. Matheesha Pathirana kept his nerve and helped CSK win the match by eight runs.

The RCB vs CSK match of IPL 2023 is in the history books. Here's a look at the award winners and records list from the match.

List of all Award winners in CSK vs RCB match, IPL 2023

Devon Conway won the Man of the Match award for his magnificent half-century at the top of the order for the Chennai Super Kings. The left-handed batter lost his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad early, but he remained in the middle until the 16th over and scored 83 runs off 45 balls.

Here's a list of all the award winners from the RCB vs CSK match of IPL 2023:

Player of the Match: Devon Conway (83 off 45)

Game-changer of the Match: Glenn Maxwell

Catch of the Match: Wayne Parnell

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Glenn Maxwell

Longest Six of the Match: Shivam Dube

Electric Striker of the Match: Glenn Maxwell (strike rate of 211.11)

Most Fours of the Match: Devon Conway (6 fours)

RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of RCB vs CSK IPL match (Image: Sportskeeda)

Devon Conway and Shivam Dube were the top-scorers for the Chennai Super Kings. Conway aggregated 83 runs off 45 balls before losing his stumps to Harshal Patel. Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers for RCB with figures of 1/21.

Glenn Maxwell stole the show in the second innings. The RCB all-rounder scored 76 runs off 36 deliveries, whacking eight sixes and three fours. Tushar Deshpande emerged as the best bowler for CSK. He took three wickets while conceding 45 runs in his four overs.

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Records that were broken during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match

It was an eventful night at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023 last night. Here's a list of the a few records that were broken the high-scoring clash between RCB and CSK:

1. Faf du Plessis broke Venkatesh Iyer's record for the most runs in IPL 2023. Courtesy of his half-century against CSK, Faf now has 259 runs in five matches and is the new owner of the Orange Caps.

2. Chennai Super Kings set a new record for the highest team total against RCB at Bengaluru. They scored 226, breaking KKR's record of 222/3, scored in the first-ever IPL game.

