RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and IPL records

IPL 2023 returns to M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight for a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The two teams are in the lower half of the points table right now, but a win in tonight's game could take them into the top 5.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have recorded two wins and two defeats in their four matches in IPL 2023 so far. They are coming off a win against Delhi Capitals in their last match. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings lost their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals by three runs.

Before the match between RCB and CSK gets underway, here's a look at M Chinnaswamy Stadium's pitch history.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records & stats

The pitch in Bengaluru has always produced high-scoring matches. The wicket is known to be a batting paradise, and fans should expect big scores from both teams tonight.

RCB and CSK have played some exciting matches at this venue in previous seasons. Teams batting second have been more successful in Bengaluru, which is why the skipper winning the toss tonight may like to field first. Here are some other important numbers about the pitch in Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 84

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 46

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2017

Highest team score: 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team score: 82 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 213/9 - Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Average first-innings score: 170

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru is good for batting, but in the last match at this venue, spinners and pacers enjoyed some success as well.

Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets and bowled one maiden over for Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first innings. Later in the match, fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak took a three-wicket haul for RCB. The exact pitch report for this match will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in the previous match hosted by Bengaluru. A half-century from Virat Kohli helped RCB score 174/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, DC finished with 151/9 despite Manish Pandey's 38-ball 50.

10 sixes were hit in the 40 overs of the RCB vs DC match. A total of 15 wickets fell, with spinners bagging five of them.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 174/6 (Virat Kohli 50, Mitchell Marsh 2/18) beat Delhi Capitals 151/9 (Manish Pandey 50, Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/20) by 23 runs.

Poll : 0 votes