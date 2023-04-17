RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17.

Both teams have played four matches and have won two of them. However, CSK are above RCB in the points table due to a better net run rate.

Bangalore will go into Monday’s contest on the back of a comfortable 23-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC). Virat Kohli continued his good form, striking another half-century. He was impressive in the field as well, taking as many as three catches. Pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/23) came up with yet another excellent bowling performance, while Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/20) made a big impact on his debut.

Chennai went down to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three wickets in their last match. Chasing 176, they suffered due to too many batters registering low scores. Devon Conway top-scored with 50, while Ajinkya Rahane contributed 31.

Late charges by MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja gave them hope, but they fell tantalizingly short.

Today's RCB vs CSK toss result

RCB have won the toss and opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Faf du Plessis said:

“180-200 will be a nice target to chase. It is quite a small ground and the ball travels, the surface is good and a little bit of dew could help.”

RCB are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana replaces an injured Sisanda Magala.

RCB vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangalore subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, David WIlley, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai subs: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhanshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Today's RCB vs CSK pitch report

According to Pommie Mbangwa and Matthew Hayden, the pitch looks very good. There is huge potential to get big runs today. The only concern as a batter is that the middle areas of the pitch look very dry, and it is extremely hard. From the other end though, it looks like a batting paradise.

Today's RCB vs CSK match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

RCB vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Navdeep Singh

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

Poll : 0 votes