RCB vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are two teams that haven't managed to marry talent with consistency in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK and RCB will meet in Match 24 of IPL 2023 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17. Both teams currently have four points and will want to sneak into the top half of the standings with a win.

The Super Kings slumped to a disappointing defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous game at Chepauk.

They turned in a decent bowling display and a couple of batters played spicy cameos. However, they completely lost the plot in the middle overs of the second innings to succumb to their first home defeat of the season.

RCB, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a promising win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home. Faf du Plessis and Co. were deadly in the bowling powerplay, prising out three wickets with ease and setting the tone for a win that snapped a two-game losing skid.

The Men in Yellow have dominated their head-to-head against the Royal Challengers of late, having won four of their last five meetings by fairly convincing margins. Can they take two points away from the Chinnaswamy Stadium?

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK Match Prediction

The Chennai Super Kings have made an inconsistent start to the season

On paper, CSK don't have a squad that seems overly suited to playing away from home in IPL 2023. They don't have much fast-bowling quality, most of their batters have clear weaknesses, and they've found a consistent playing XI hard to come by this year due to a myriad of availability issues.

Against RCB, the Super Kings will be without Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala and Simarjeet Singh. Captain MS Dhoni is struggling with a troublesome knee and clearly isn't anywhere near his fittest, while Matheesha Pathirana has only just recovered from illness.

While CSK could offset Magala's absence by fielding Dwaine Pretorius, their bowling attack doesn't seem to have the might required to challenge the opposition away from home. Their batting unit, which has been heavily reliant on Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order, hasn't inspired much confidence either.

RCB, meanwhile, have issues of their own to deal with. They have proven to be susceptible against spin, and their top-order batters have found it almost impossible to sustain momentum throughout the innings.

Key bowlers, including Harshal Patel and the recently arrived Wanindu Hasaranga, don't seem to be at their best either.

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was rather slow for the RCB vs DC clash, and a similar wicket would play into CSK's hands. Ravindra Jadeja has a few positive matchups in the opposition lineup, and a couple of wickets in the powerplay would deeply unsettle the Bangalore lineup.

RCB's new-ball bowlers are in good form, and if they can send Gaikwad back early, they could notch up another home win. Conversely, if CSK can somehow break up the Bangalore opening partnership, they will be in the ascendancy.

The toss will also play a major role, with the chasing team bound to have a significant advantage owing to the dew factor under the lights. This IPL 2023 contest is almost impossible to predict.

Du Plessis and Co. are probably the favorites on paper, but an upset could be on the cards in Bangalore. CSK have had RCB's number in recent years and may pull off another unprecedented victory on the road.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 24 of IPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win Match 24 of IPL 2023? RCB CSK 12 votes