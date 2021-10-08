RCB vs DC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 56 of IPL 2021

The last league game of IPL 2021 will feature two teams who have already qualified for the playoffs - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Both franchises have yet to win an Indian Premier League title and will be keen to end their title drought this year.

Delhi Capitals are currently above Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 points table. The Capitals have lost only three games in the tournament so far, with one of their defeats coming against the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the first phase of IPL 2021 in India.

Rishabh Pant and co. will look forward to avenging that defeat in Dubai tonight. Before RCB and DC lock horns in IPL 2021 for the second time this season, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

RCB vs DC head-to-head stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals by a 16-10 margin. As mentioned above, RCB registered a win against DC during the first phase of IPL 2021.

However, it should be noted that DC have a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head stats against RCB in the UAE. While DC beat RCB twice in 2020, Bangalore defeated Delhi by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2014.

Virat Kohli has the most runs in RCB versus DC matches. The Bangalore captain has scored 933 runs against Delhi in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant has amassed 377 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore, with his highest score versus RCB being 85.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who has scalped the most wickets (14) in RCB versus DC games, has been in fantastic form in IPL 2021's UAE leg.

Kagiso Rabada has taken the highest number of wickets for Delhi against Bangalore. The South African pacer has picked up 13 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, against RCB.

