RCB vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 62 of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12. This will be the second match of a double-header. The game will be crucial in the context of qualification for playoffs.

RCB have 10 points from 12 matches to their name, while DC have 12 points from 12 games. A win for Royal Challengers Bengaluru will keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive. On the other hand, a triumph for Delhi Capitals will improve their chances of finishing in the top four.

Bengaluru registered their fourth win in a row when they thumped Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs in their previous match in Dharamsala. Batting first, RCB put up 241-7 on the board and then held PBKS to 181. Delhi stunned Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs in their last match played at home. However, they will be without the services of Rishabh Pant for Sunday's match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have met 30 times in the IPL, with Bengaluru winning 18 matches and Delhi 11. One game between the two teams produced no result. DC beat RCB by seven wickets in the last meeting between the two sides.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

RCB vs DC head-to-head record in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have clashed 11 times at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB have won six of those matches and DC four. One game produced no result.

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won four of the last five IPL matches played against Delhi Capitals. In fact, Bengaluru won four games in a row between April 2021 and April 2023. Delhi ended the losing streak with a seven-wicket win in May 2023 in a home game.

Here's a summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals games:

DC (187/3) beat RCB (181/4) by 7 wickets, May 6, 2023

RCB (174/6) beat DC (151/9) by 23 runs, Apr 15, 2023.

RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16, 2022.

RCB (166/3) beat DC (164/5) by 7 wickets, Oct 8, 2021.

RCB (171/5) beat RCB (170/4) by 1 run, Apr 27, 2021

