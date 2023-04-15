RCB vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans after Match 20

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted the out-of-sorts Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 20th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 15. The afternoon encounter saw RCB emerge victorious by 23 runs.

DC captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB opening pair Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis led the home side to a fabulous start, with the former scoring his third successive home fifty. The three-time finalists were in the driver's seat for the majority of the innings, but slowly lost their way after DC bounced back with wickets at regular intervals in the second half of the innings.

Promoting Harshal Patel at No. 5 and introducing Anuj Rawat as an impact player did not pan out quite as hoped for RCB. However, a bright cameo by Shahbaz Ahmed allowed RCB to post 174 on the board.

In pursuit of the target, DC were off to a nightmarish start, losing the wickets of both Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh for ducks. They ended the powerplay at 32-4, with skipper David Warner also departing in the sixth over to debutant Vijaykumar Vysakh.

Manish Pandey scored a fifty and that was DC's lone positive from the run chase. But RCB continued to chip in with wickets, eventually winning the contest comfortably.

#1 Aman Khan's athletic catch to send Faf du Plessis back

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis wasted no time in settling down after being put into bat. The duo put up 42 runs for the first wicket and were on the lookout to put on yet another dominating partnership to set the platform for the rest of the batting unit. However, the stand was broken abruptly courtesy of a brilliant catch by Aman Khan at short midwicket.

The RCB skipper attempted to pull a slow, back-of-length delivery by Mitchell Marsh. He could only find the fielder who leaped full length to take the catch with one hand and completed it in the second attempt just on the edge of the circle, to seal DC's first breakthrough.

Du Plessis scored 22 runs off 16 deliveries, with the aid of three fours and a six to get RCB off to a positive start.

#2 Virat Kohli's fiery celebration after reaching his fifty

The ace batter was absolutely unstoppable at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and scored his third consecutive fifty of the season at the venue. He showed intent right from the word go and made easy work of DC’s new ball bowlers Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman.

Kohli got to his half-century off 33 deliveries and let out a roar while hitting his gloves to his chest over the badge. The landmark was also celebrated by his wife Anushka Sharma in the stands.

Kohli's dismissal came as a huge surprise, especially since he looked in ominous touch. The batter smacked a loopy full toss from Lalit Yadav with ferocity, but could only find the man in the deep, thus ending his innings right after reaching his fifty.

The former RCB skipper was at his fiery best after spirited reactions after taking the catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh and also celebrating the crucial wicket of David Warner.

#3 Anuj Rawat's direct hit to dismiss Prithvi Shaw for a duck

It was important for RCB to begin the second innings on a bright note after DC ended the first with some crucial momentum on their side.

However, it all went awry for DC right from the word go, beginning with Prithvi Shaw's dismissal. The youngster came in as an impact sub yet again, but could only register the second duck of the campaign after a run-out.

Shaw was slow to begin off the blocks and was miles away from the crease as fellow impact player Anuj Rawat from RCB fielded well to stop the single and execute a direct hit as well.

From that point onwards, it was entirely the home side's game as they were all over DC's batting unit like a rash. Shaw's dismal campaign continued as he has only scored 34 runs in five IPL 2023 matches.

