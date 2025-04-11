RCB vs DC Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 24

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10, in match number 24 of the ongoing IPL 2024. DC trumped the home team by six wickets, extending their unbeaten streak to four.

After being asked to bat first, RCB finished 163/7 after 20 overs. Opener Phil Salt played a quick-fire 37-run knock off 17 balls to provide his team with a flying start. While their remaining batters failed to score quickly, Tim David played an impactful knock, remaining unbeaten on 37 off 20 deliveries.

DC spinners ran riot in the clash, with Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam claiming two wickets each. The visitors found themselves in a precarious position after losing three wickets in the powerplay.

However, KL Rahul stole the show with his incredible batting exploits. The 32-year-old remained unbeaten on 93 from 53 balls, leading his side to a clinical victory. Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with a handy 38*-run knock from 23 deliveries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the RCB bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-26-1. Leg spinner Suyash Sharma too did an impressive job with his spell of 4-0-25-1. DC chased the target in 17.5 overs to clinch their fourth successive victory.

The Axar Patel-led side are placed at the top of the points table, while RCB are in third place with three wins from five games. Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the RCB vs DC match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Phil Salt gets run out after taking Mitchell Starc to the cleaners

RCB opener Phil Salt dazzled the viewers with his explosive batting in the powerplay. He counter-attacked DC's ace speedster Mitchell Starc in the third over.

The swashbuckling batter kicked off the over with a six over mid-on, followed by a hat-trick of fours. The fourth ball was a free hit, and Salt got another six runs to his tally after getting a top edge that sailed over the keeper for a maximum.

However, the keeper-batter's promising innings ended prematurely after he was run out in the subsequent over. He wanted a quick single but was sent back by Virat Kohli. To make matters worse for him, he lost his balance and failed to get back onto the crease in time.

#2 KL Rahul dominates the contest against Josh Hazlewood

With KL Rahul batting on 51, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar turned to Josh Hazlewood for the 15th over, hoping for a breakthrough. However, the DC star upped the ante against the Australian seamer.

The over started with Rahul hitting back-to-back fours. He took doubles in the subsequent deliveries before finishing the over a four and a six. The right-handed batter accumulated 22 runs from the six balls.

It is worth mentioning that Rahul's onslaught was key for Delhi as he took his team over the DLS par score amid the rain.

#3 Suyash Sharma gives DC captain Axar Patel a cold stare after dismissing him

Suyash Sharma did a commendable job for his side. He picked up the important wicket of Delhi skipper Axar Patel. The southpaw perished in the ninth over while attempting a big shot. He was caught by Tim David at long-off.

Following the dismissal, Suyash didn't celebrate much and just gave Axar a cold stare. Here's a video of the dismissal:

