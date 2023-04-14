RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against the Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be hosting this clash.

Royal Challengers got off to a winning start to the competition but lost their way a bit. They lost their next two games and have only two points under their belt. They faced the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous fixture and suffered a loss.

After being asked to bat first, fifties from Virat Kohli (61), Faf du Plessis (79*) and Glenn Maxwell (59) helped them post a mammoth 212 on the board. Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell picked up three wickets and the game went to the last ball but they failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game by one wicket. The Royal Challengers need to be at their best to get back to winning ways.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are struggling in this year’s competition. They have played four games so far and are yet to win a single game. Nothing is going right for them. They lost to the Mumbai Indians in their last game.

On the back of fifties from skipper David Warner (51) and Axar Patel (54), the Capitals managed to score 172 at the end of their 20 overs. Defending it, the bowlers tried hard and picked up four wickets and took t he game to the last over but the Mumbai Indians managed to get home on the last ball. The Capitals need to fire in unison on Saturday to grab their first win of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Match Details:

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Match 20, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 15th 2023, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. We may expect the teams opt to chase here as the surface stays true throughout the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bengaluru is expected to hover between 21 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

We may see Wanindu Hasaranga come in place of David Willey.

Probable XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals

We may see Philip Salt and Sarfaraz Khan come into the side to add firepower to the batting lineup.

Probable XI

Philip Salt, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction

Both sides are struggling a bit in the competition. They are coming off losses in their respective previous fixtures and will be hoping to gain some momentum going ahead in the competition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore looks a settled unit and expect them to get back to winning ways.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore to win this encounter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

Poll : David Warner to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes