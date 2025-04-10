RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals cruised to fourth win of IPL 2025, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. KL Rahul's magnificent 93-run knock helped DC continue their unbeaten run in the competition.

DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and decided to bowl first in Bengaluru. The decision worked well for the visitors as they restricted RCB to 163/7 in their 20 overs. Chasing 164 for a win, DC reached 169/4 in 17.5 overs, riding on Rahul's half-century.

Now that the match between DC and RCB has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, top stats and award winners from this IPL 2025 game.

List of all award winners in RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

Opening batter Phil Salt was the only Royal Challengers Bengaluru player to win an award at the post-match presentation. The RCB opener won the Electric Striker of the Match award for scoring 37 runs off 17 balls before getting run out.

KL Rahul won four out of the six awards at the presentation ceremony. His teammate Vipraj Nigam won the award for the Most Dot Balls. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Phil Salt (Strike rate of 217.64)

Super Sixes of the Match: KL Rahul (6 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: KL Rahul (201 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: KL Rahul (7 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Vipraj Nigam (12 dot balls)

Player of the Match: KL Rahul (93 off 53 balls).

RCB vs DC scorecard

Phil Salt and Tim David were the top scorers for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both batters scored 37 runs each. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli were the other two RCB batters to cross the 20-run mark. Devdutt Padikkal disappointed the home fans by losing his wicket for just one run.

Vipraj Nigam bowled an excellent spell of 2/18 for the Delhi Capitals. Kuldeep Yadav supported him to perfection with figures of 2/17. The two spinners scalped four wickets while conceding just 35 runs in their eight overs.

Delhi Capitals lost three early wickets, but KL Rahul's 53-ball 93 helped the visitors chase down the 164-run target in the 18th over itself. Tristan Stubbs supported Rahul well by scoring an unbeaten 23-ball 38* at number six.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a tidy spell of 2/25 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, his efforts went in vain as RCB failed to defend the 164-run target.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match

This was the third time KL Rahul won the Man of the Match award in an IPL match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here are some other interesting stats emerging from the IPL 2025 clash between DC and RCB:

KL Rahul won his 15th Man of the Match award in IPL since 2018. No other player has won more than 12. KL Rahul now has the best batting average among players with more than 1,000 runs in IPL chases. His average has improved to 50.37, helping him overtake David Miller's average of 50.35.

