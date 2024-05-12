RCB vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

It didn't seem possible even a week ago, but the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are well and truly in the playoff hunt in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Are the stars finally aligning for the three-time IPL finalists?

With two games to go in the league stage, RCB just need to win them and hope for a couple of other results to go their way. They will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12 as they attempt to sneak through to the Eliminator.

Bengaluru come into this clash riding a three-game win streak and are playing a good brand of cricket. They've kept things simple in the bowling department while executing their plans fairly well in the top and middle order. Virat Kohli, in particular, has been as consistent as ever.

Delhi, meanwhile, have a major headache on their hands. Rishabh Pant has been banned for slow over rate, and Axar Patel will be opposite Faf du Plessis at the toss in Bengaluru. That is far from ideal for a team that has similar aspirations to those of their opponents.

RCB have won four of their last five IPL matches against DC, so they will be buoyant ahead of Match 62. Can they make it four out of four? Or will the visitors silence the Chinnaswamy crowd?

IPL 2024, RCB vs DC Win Probability: Home team start as favorites

Expand Tweet

DC do have firepower even without Rishabh Pant, with the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs in excellent form. David Warner is also set to return, making them a dangerous outfit.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has had something on offer for the bowlers throughout the innings. While there has been some early movement in the powerplay, spinners haven't been completely out of the game in the middle overs. DC will like that, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav being their key operators in that phase.

That said, though, it's hard to see how Delhi will contain Bengaluru's mighty batting. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar have been in sensational form, with Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks chipping in now and then. Dinesh Karthik's finishing skills are as polished as ever, and DC's pace attack isn't the strongest on paper.

RCB are the slight favorites for this encounter, owing to the form they're in and the personnel at hand. They also have positive matchups and home advantage in their favor.

The Royal Challengers have shown a tendency to come up short under pressure, though, and they will hope that they don't revert to familiar patterns.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 62 of IPL 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback