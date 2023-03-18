RCB vs GG memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a dominating victory against Gujarat Giants in the 16th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Saturday, March 18, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It was RCB's second straight win after a string of five losses.

Gujarat Giants batted first after winning the toss and reached 188/4 in 20 overs. Laura Wolvaardt (68) hit her second consecutive half-century and anchored the innings perfectly for the Giants.

Ashleigh Gardner (41) and Sabbhineni Meghana (31) supported her in the middle overs. While, Harleen Deol and Hemalatha finished the innings on a high by smashing 22 runs off the last over.

In reply, Sophie Devine came out all guns blazing and went on a carnage from the first over. The Kiwis player looked to be in her best rhythm as she smashed all the bowlers around the park as RCB sprinted to 125/0 in just nine overs. Smriti Mandhana (37) played second fiddle as Sophie Devine put on an exhibition of a power-hitting masterclass at the other end.

Sneh Rana dismissed Mandhana in the 10th over to give Gujarat their first breakthrough, but the fate of the match was sealed by then. Devine (99) continued her assault but unfortunately fell one run short of a well-deserved century in the 12th over. Ellyse Perry (19*) and Heather Knight (22*) finished the formalities with blazing cameos as RCB reached the target in 15.3 overs.

GG captain Sneh Rana reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"It was a good total on the board but we couldn't perform with the ball. It was a good total to defend on this pitch but we were not upto the mark with the ball, that cost us. We thought of continuing with the momentum and that's why sent Meghana since she is an explosive batter. We will definitely comeback stronger."

RCB vs GG WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

