RCB vs GT head-to-head stats for Match 67, IPL 2022

Can the Gujarat Titans register their 11th win of the season? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Can the Gujarat Titans register their 11th win of the season? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified May 19, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Tabletoppers Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their last league game of IPL 2022 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, May 19.

GT have secured themselves a place in the Qualifier 1 match of the playoffs. Irrespective of what happens tonight, GT will remain first in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the points table. RCB need to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive. A defeat against Gujarat Titans will virtually end RCB's campaign.

Ahead of the important clash between RCB and GT, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

IPL 2022: RCB vs GT head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bangalore 1-0. Earlier this season, GT defeated RCB by completing a successful run-chase in the last over.

Last 5 GT vs RCB match results

Here is the summary of the only previous match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans:

  1. GT (174/4) beat RCB (170/6) by six wickets, Apr 30

Last 5 match results of RCB at Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not lost a single game at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. They have a 3-0 win-loss record on this ground this year, with wins coming over the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Here's a look at their previous results:

  1. RCB (192/3) beat SRH (125) by 67 runs, May 8
  2. RCB (189/5) beat DC (173/7) by 16 runs, Apr 16
  3. RCB (173/6) beat RR (169/3) by 4 wickets, Apr 5

Last 5 match results of GT at Wankhede Stadium

Even the Gujarat Titans have a 3-0 win-loss record at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. They have beaten the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SRH on this ground.

Here's a summary of their three appearances at this venue:

  1. GT (137/3) beat CSK (133/5) by 7 wickets, May 15
  2. GT (199/5) beat SRH (195/6) by 5 wickets, Apr 27
  3. GT (161/5) beat LSG (158/6) by 5 wickets, Mar 28

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
