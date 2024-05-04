RCB vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 52 of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 4.

With only six points from 10 matches, RCB are on the verge of being knocked, while GT have only done slightly better, with eight points from 10 matches.

Bengaluru lost six matches in a row, which pretty much put paid to their hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. Their lost streak ended when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs in an away game. RCB made it two wins in a row when they thumped Gujarat Titans by nine wickets in Ahmedabad in their previous match.

Before the loss to RCB, meanwhile, GT had succumbed to a four-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They have had an inconsistent campaign with both bat and ball. With time running out fast, Shubman Gill and co. need to rediscover their rhythm.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have met four times in the IPL, with both sides winning two games each.

When they clashed on April 28 in Ahmedabad, RCB registered a comprehensive win. Chasing 201, they romped home courtesy of Will Jacks (100* off 41) and Virat Kohli (70* off 44).

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

RCB vs GT head-to-head record in Bengaluru

Bengaluru and Gujarat have met once in the IPL at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli and Gill struck magnificent hundreds in the game, but GT registered a six-wicket win, chasing down a target of 198 in 19.1 overs.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

matches

As mentioned earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have met four times in the IPL, with both teams winning two games apiece. Gujarat won the first clash between the two teams by six wickets, while Bengaluru hit back with an eight-wicket win in the second.

Here's a summary of the four Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans games played so far:

RCB (206/1) beat GT (200/3) by 9 wickets, April 28, 2024

GT (198/4) beat RCB (197/5) by 6 wickets, May 21, 2023

RCB (170/2) beat GT (168/5) by 8 wickets, May 19, 2022

GT (174/4) beat RCB (170/6) by 6 wickets, April 30, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback