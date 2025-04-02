RCB vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

At the end of the league stage in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Shubman Gill put the Gujarat Titans (GT) batting lineup on his back as they ousted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from the playoff race. Two years later, Gill is at the helm of his franchise and has a better batting unit around him, but it's worth asking whether they are still reliant on his runs to beat world-class bowling units.

Because that's just what RCB seem to have in their midst. The Royal Challengers beat GT in both their outings last year, and in 2025, they've taken their game to a different level. Led by Josh Hazlewood and ably supported by the others, Bengaluru have one of the most well-rounded attacks in the competition.

That attack helped RCB to wins over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) away from home. Now, making their way to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time in IPL 2025, Rajat Patidar and Co. will need that insurance and faith amid the unforgiving conditions at the venue.

The Titans, meanwhile, overcame a defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by beating the Mumbai Indians (MI). In their first IPL 2025 game away from home, they will want to make an impression and continue the momentum they collected in Ahmedabad.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

GT's squad for IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya.

IPL 2025: Can GT break RCB's momentum?

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

GT, despite their new acquisitions, are a bit reliant on their top order. And that doesn't bode well for them ahead of their RCB clash, with Bengaluru having plenty of new-ball pedigree in their ranks.

Josh Hazlewood has been impeccable both with the new ball and at the death, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bound to ask questions of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Jos Buttler, who's slated to bat at No. 3, might also find it difficult if a wicket falls early.

RCB's batting, meanwhile, is close to firing on all cylinders. The middle order is slightly reliant on Rajat Patidar, who will need to negotiate the guile of R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan. If the skipper is able to stand up to the party, the other batters should be able to counter the GT pacers.

This is a fairly even clash between two well-rounded teams, and it's hard to predict a winner. The toss will have a role to play, and it could come down to who executes their plans better on the night. Taking those factors out of the equation, RCB look marginally stronger on paper.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 14 of IPL 2025.

