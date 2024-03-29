RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 29, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tenth game of IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers registered their maiden victory this season in their previous game against Punjab Kings after a disappointing loss to Chennai Super Kings in their first game.

Bowling first, they restricted Punjab to 176-6, with Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj picking up two wickets each. In response, Virat Kohli smashed a fine innings of 77 from 49, but the top and middle order couldn’t back him. However, cameos from Dinesh Karthik (28 off 10) and Mahipal Lomror (17 off 8) helped them chase down the target with four deliveries to spare.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders kicked off their campaign well, winning their opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. Phillip Salt (54), Ramandeep Singh (35), and Andre Russell (64*) stood out. While Harshit Rana chipped in three wickets, Russell contributed two wickets as well.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your RCB vs KKR Dream11 team.

#3 Suyash Sharma (KKR) - 7.0 credits

Suyash Sharma in action (Credits: IPL)

Suyash Sharma was quite expensive in his two-over spell against SRH, conceding 18 runs.

However, he's expected to join as an impact sub as well and prove to be crucial. Suyash has played only two games against Royal Challengers Bangalore and has managed five wickets, including two at this venue.

His recent form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was notable, emerging as the second-highest run-getter with 18 wickets in seven games.

#2 Karn Sharma (RCB) - 7.0 credits

Karn Sharma in action (Credits: IPL)

Karn Sharma would be one of the best differential picks in your RCB vs KKR Dream11 teams, provided he replaces Mayank Dagar in the playing XI.

He went wicketless in the first game. However, he has performed well against KKR. Karn has claimed 19 wickets in 14 games against the visitors, while at this ground, his record is even brighter, with 11 wickets in six games.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 8.0 credits

Varun Chakravarthy in action (Credits: IPL)

Varun Chakravarthy has bowled effectively against RCB in the IPL. He has bagged 13 wickets in eight games, including seven last season, which includes one at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Varun was costly with the ball in the last game, conceding 55 runs in four overs, but he managed one wicket.