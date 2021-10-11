RCB vs KKR: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Eliminator of IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator match of IPL 2021 tonight at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. One of the two teams' Indian Premier League campaign will end tonight.

The winner of this game will battle the Delhi Capitals for a place in the IPL 2021 Final, while the loser will be eliminated.

Although the Royal Challengers Bangalore finished higher than the Kolkata Knight Riders in the standings, KKR will have more confidence tonight as they crushed RCB earlier this season in the UAE.

The two teams locked horns in Abu Dhabi on September 20, 2021, where KKR recorded a nine-wicket win. KKR fans will hope for a similar performance from their team tonight in Sharjah.

Before the IPL 2021 Eliminator gets underway, here's a look at RCB and KKR's head-to-head stats.

RCB vs KKR head-to-head stats

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bangalore 16-13. As mentioned ahead, KKR registered a convincing victory against RCB at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium last month.

But fans should note that RCB have won four of their last five battles against KKR. The head-to-head record in the UAE stands equal at 2-2.

KKR vs RCB: Numbers you need to know before Eliminator of IPL 2021

Virat Kohli has been the most successful batter in RCB vs KKR matches. The Bangalore captain has scored 735 runs against Kolkata, with his highest score being 100.

Among current KKR players, Andre Russell has the most runs (339) against the Bangalore-based franchise. It will be interesting to see if the West Indian all-rounder plays tonight in IPL 2021.

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped the most wickets (17) in RCB vs KKR matches. The right-arm leg-spinner was the only RCB bowler who could take a wicket in their last match against KKR.

Sunil Narine has dismissed 16 RCB batters in his IPL career. Narine's best figures against Bangalore are 4/20.

