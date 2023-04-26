RCB vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 36 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) completed a double over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 21-run win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 26.

Virat Kohli, acting as the stand-in captain of RCB due to Faf du Plessis' injury, won the toss and elected to field first. Despite being a good surface to bat on, KKR stuttered in the powerplay, but eventually found their rhythm through Jason Roy. The English opener scored his second consecutive fifty in IPL 2023.

RCB clawed their way back into the contest with a couple of wickets, but a strong finish led by Rinku Singh and David Wiese helped KKR set a total of 200/5 in their 20 overs.

The hosts were dented by the KKR spinners in the powerplay and lost three wickets, including the dangerous overseas duo of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Virat Kohli tried to steer the run chase, but RCB's middle-order woes came to the fore. Despite the stand-in skipper's half-century as well as a couple of cameos, RCB were well short of the target, resulting in their fourth loss of the ongoing campaign.

This marks RCB's third home loss this season while KKR finally returned to winning ways after three consecutive losses. Here's a look at three moments which generated a buzz amongst fans during the encounter:

#1 Vijaykumar Vyshak's double wicket-blow in the 10th over

KKR gathered momentum after a few big overs at the end of the powerplay. However, RCB were knocking on the door in search of wickets, and Vijaykumar Vysakh struck twice in the 10th over to remove both opening batters.

The right-arm pacer took Narayan Jagadeesan's wicket first after the opening batter perished while trying to up the ante. The right-handed batter struggled to score runs briskly, with only 27 runs off 29 deliveries. He couldn't clear the fence and was caught by David Willey in the deep.

Next up, the pacer claimed the crucial wicket of Jason Roy. The overseas opener was in full flow, having scored a quickfire 56 off 29 deliveries. He was bowled by a fast, full delivery that hit the leg stump, ending his stay at the crease.

#2 Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel's dropped catches

RCB dropped KKR skipper Nitish Rana twice and to make matters worse for the hosts, both were regulation chances. Mohammed Siraj scuffed a simple chance at long-off while Vijaykumar Vyshak was bowling.

Siraj was himself the victim of a dropped catch off his bowling two overs later as Harshal Patel dropped a simple chance at fine leg.

Rana scored 48 runs off just 21 deliveries and was ultimately dismissed in the 18th over after smashing three fours and four sixes. The pair of dropped catches proved to be match-defining.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer's sharp catch to dismiss well-settled Virat Kohli

RCB were well and alive in the run chase considering Kohli's record while chasing a total. The stand-in skipper negotiated the spin bowling threat over the course of the first half of the middle overs and recorded his half-century as well.

However, Andre Russell's return to the attack did the trick for KKR. Kohli took on a back of a length delivery by the all-rounder with a slog towards mid-wicket. While he connected with the ball well, he could not avoid Venkatesh Iyer in the deep. Iyer came storming in and completed a stunning low catch to turn the match on its head.

Are KKR still well and truly alive in the race for the IPL 2023 playoffs? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes